Why Love Island USA’s Rob Doesn’t Want to Date Andrea

Rob Rausch is catching up after leaving the Love Island USA villa — and he doesn’t like what he noticed in Andrea Carmona’s social media exercise.

“It was a tremendous 4 days. I used to be smitten,” Rob stated on the“Name Her Daddy” podcast of his fling with Andrea. “I used to be having a good time and you’ll inform. I like speaking to her and I really like the way in which she talked about her household and it simply felt actually romantic.”

Whereas the romance was reduce brief when the opposite ladies on the present opted to ship Andrea dwelling, Rob argued {that a} “week is sort of a month” within the villa.

“It critically feels such as you’ve identified them ceaselessly as a result of … at any alternative you may and you must speak about how you’re feeling about all the things. You’re instantly speaking about what number of children you need and in case you like them, that progresses actually, actually quick,” he defined.

On the time of Andrea’s exit, Rob declared that he was going to give up the present to be along with her — a transfer he “100%” regrets.

“I want I wouldn’t have stated it, however in that second … I used to be set on leaving,” he instructed podcast host Alex Cooper. “And for some time after that, I used to be set on leaving even the following day.”

Rob finally stayed and had a number of different love connections, practically rekindling issues with Leah Taylor, pursuing his BFF Aaron Evans’ Casa Amor love curiosity, Daniela Ortiz Rivera, and having intercourse with Kassy Castillo. Within the meantime, Andrea spent numerous time interacting with followers on social media, telling viewers that she was assured in what they’d and she or he nonetheless had emotions for him.

“I’ve been speaking to her somewhat bit, however it’s in all probability higher if we simply maintain our distance for now,” Rob instructed Cooper. “Quite a bit has occurred and she or he’s been posting so much. I used to be sort of like, ‘Oh, that’s numerous issues to put up about [us],’ which sounds actually dangerous. I do suppose she’s an excellent woman and she or he went in there and did what she was purported to do. She did nothing incorrect. When she left, she was able the place she may have stated numerous imply issues and been like, ‘Yeah, y’all are some bitches for doing this, blah, blah, blah.’ She didn’t say a phrase. All she stated was, like, how a lot she cared about me after which left. I believed that was so good. I believed she dealt with herself so nicely the entire time, which is why I used to be sort of stunned [that] was posting numerous stuff.”

Rob added that he reached out to Andrea first.

“I texted her. I simply stated, ‘Hey, how are you?’ Then I referred to as her. We FaceTimed for somewhat bit. We talked about something loopy, simply, like, needed to see how she was doing as a result of at this level I hadn’t checked out something on-line,” he defined. “And I used to be similar to, ‘How are you doing? I used to be serious about you numerous, like blah, blah, blah.’ I knew as soon as she left, she didn’t know what occurred. And I believe it was made to seem like she left and, I used to be like, ‘I’m leaving,’ [and] then I didn’t give a f–ok. That was not the case. I used to be like, ‘You’ll be able to ask us any individual in there I used to be so f–ked.’ For that week after that, it was powerful. I did get higher and I obtained over it towards the top.”

Rob reiterated that he felt “actually responsible” about how he dealt with issues, however he doesn’t see a future along with her.

“At instances I used to be like, ‘I ought to have simply left. I’m such a bitch.’ … I simply let her know the way it went, how I used to be feeling and all the things. And she or he instructed me somewhat bit about what was occurring along with her after which that was it. After which we texted somewhat bit, however I did begin to see all of the stuff that she was doing and that’s one thing that I didn’t see coming from her,” he stated. “She simply appeared very no drama within the villa. I simply was actually sort of set again by that.”