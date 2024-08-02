Why Kaylia Nemour competes for Algeria, not France – NBC Chicago

Gymnast Kaylia Nemour has thrilled crowds in Paris in the course of the Olympics, however regardless of being from France, she isn’t competing for her residence nation this week.

Nemour burst onto the scene in the course of the crew {qualifications}, and earned a spot each within the uneven bars competitors and within the girls’s all-around occasion, however as a substitute of attempting to earn a medal for France, she is attempting to earn Algeria’s first-ever medal in gymnastics.

In response to the Related Press, she competes for Algeria due to a dispute between the French gymnastics federation and her membership Avoine Beaumont. The dispute arose after she suffered accidents that required surgical procedure, and he or she was prevented from competing by the French federation regardless of getting a go-ahead from surgeons to take action.

The AP reported that the long-lasting disaster was settled after the French minister for Sport intervened, leaving her to compete for Algeria in these Video games.

Nemour holds twin citizenship in France and Algeria, and he or she received a silver medal ultimately 12 months’s world championships, the primary medal for a gymnast representing an African nation.

Nemour will compete within the girls’s uneven bars competitors on Sunday, and will additionally compete within the steadiness beam and flooring train particular person competitions.