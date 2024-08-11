Why Joel Embiid is hearing boos from France at 2024 Paris Olympics

Why Joel Embiid is hearing boos from France at 2024 Paris Olympics

by

He was the final one coming off the court docket Thursday, and Joel Embiid made positive these inside Bercy Area had been conscious he was nonetheless there. 

After the US pulled off its dramatic, comeback win over Serbia within the 2024 Paris Olympics males’s basketball semifinals, organising an Olympic closing towards France Saturday, Embiid celebrated by embracing the controversy his presence on the American roster created for these Video games. 

The Philadelphia 76ers star approached heart court docket dancing to the beat of the music taking part in over the constructing’s loudspeakers. Upon seeing teammate Anthony Edwards, Embiid then made a gesture meant to taunt the group. The boos which have adopted Embiid all through the Olympic match intensified. He’s getting ready for them to achieve a crescendo when Crew USA performs France in entrance of its house followers with a gold medal on the road in males’s basketball.    

Leave a Comment