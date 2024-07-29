Why Jamie Chung Can’t Watch Husband Bryan Greenberg on One Tree Hill

Jamie Chung is husband Bryan Greenberg’s No. 1 fan — until she has to rewatch his episodes of One Tree Hill.

“[I saw] a rerun and I simply noticed his dumb bowl lower and his puka shell necklace, and I used to be like, ‘I can’t watch this present, I can’t — you’ll by no means get laid once more,’” Chung, 41, joked throughout an look at San Diego Comedian-Con whereas sitting on a panel for Batman Caped Crusader.

She continued, “That’s a lie. We’re actually good buddies with James Lafferty and Sophia Bush, and so I watched the primary episode — as a result of you understand there’s this entire new craze of like a brand new generational fanbase. However, [Bryan] wasn’t in it!”

Lafferty, 39, and Bush, 42, starred as Nathan Scott and Brooke Davis, respectively, on The WB’s One Tree Hill. Greenberg, 46, in the meantime, had a recurring function as their classmate Jake Jagielski. Since leaving Tree Hill behind, Greenberg remained near his former costars. Bush even appeared in his directorial debut, Junction.

Associated: Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung’s Relationship Timeline

An ideal match! Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung have one among Hollywood’s sweetest love tales — they usually’re nonetheless making followers swoon on the common. The pair began courting in 2012 however had been conscious of one another lengthy earlier than then. “[We met] like 10 years in the past,” Chung informed Us Weekly solely in December 2017. […]

“Everyone on this, for probably the most half, I’ve labored with. I’m not getting a solid like this if I didn’t make private calls. You don’t get a solid like this on this sort of price range,” he solely informed Us Weekly in January. “It simply doesn’t occur. So I’m really grateful for everyone who got here to play and all my buddies are tremendous gifted, together with Sophia Bush.”

Greenberg added, “[Sophia’s] been such an incredible chief for social justice and causes, so I believed this is able to actually resonate along with her. And fortunately it did. And she or he simply introduced it. She was so unimaginable on this movie and heartbreaking.”

Greenberg wrote, directed and starred in Junction, a movie concerning the modern-day opioid disaster in America. He additionally solid Chung within the challenge.

Thank You! You have got efficiently subscribed.

Chung and Greenberg have been married since 2015, six years earlier than welcoming twin sons. (The couple has not publicly revealed their kids’s names.)

Associated: ‘One Tree Hill’ Forged: The place Are They Now?

It’s laborious to look again at teen dramas with out remembering One Tree Hill, and many years later followers are nonetheless speaking about its explosive solid. The collection, created by Mark Schwahn, aired for 9 seasons from 2003 to 2012. It premiered on The WB then moved over to The CW in 2006 when The WB was […]

“It’s an enormous a part of my id, and, like, actually nothing else issues and nothing else brings me as a lot pleasure as, like, seeing them smile or seeing them uncover one thing,” Chung beforehand informed Us of motherhood in Could 2023. “I feel I used to be simply so afraid of it ‘trigger I used to be like, ‘I don’t need [parenting to take away who I am],’ nevertheless it’s sort of my selection [because] I do love being a mother.”

She continued on the time, “I’m actually proud ‘trigger it’s the toughest job that I’ve ever had in my whole life. … I wouldn’t say rewarding — it hasn’t actually occurred but — however there are moments of it, like, once they smile or once they belief you or you’ve that nice connection. There’s nothing prefer it.”