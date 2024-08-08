Why is there a mask ban in Nassau County, Long Island?

Nassau County has accredited a invoice to ban masks in public locations with exemptions for individuals who cowl their faces for well being causes or non secular causes. FOX 5 NY’s Jodi Goldberg has the newest from lawmakers.
The Republican-controlled legislature voted alongside get together traces to ban the masks in response to the rise in mask-wearing protesters.
Supporters declare the invoice would hold protesters who commit acts of harassment or violence from evading accountability.
In a contentious assembly on Monday, the chambers had been full of dozens of public audio system for and in opposition to the invoice.
The transfer comes lower than two months after New York Gov. Kathy Hohchul mentioned she was additionally contemplating banning masks within the New York Metropolis subway system.
“We is not going to tolerate people utilizing masks to evade duty for prison or threatening habits,” Hochul mentioned in June. “My staff is engaged on an answer, however on a subway, folks shouldn’t be in a position to conceal behind a masks to commit crimes.”
No particular plan has been introduced to enact such a ban in Nassau County, however lawmakers say medical circumstances or non secular imperatives might be excused.
Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder mentioned officers would know the distinction between somebody sporting a masks for prison causes and somebody sporting it for medical or non secular functions.
Nonetheless, he didn’t clarify how precisely.
The New York Civil Liberties Union claims the masks ban is an infringement on free speech rights.
The sporting of face coverings in public has declined since COVID-19 deaths abated, however many nonetheless use them.
Masks bans in NYC
The masks ban beforehand had drawn criticism from civil rights teams that argued it was selectively enforced to interrupt up protests the place folks wished to cover their identities to keep away from authorized or skilled repercussions.