Why is Snoop Dogg at Olympics? Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch before opening ceremony in Paris

SAINT-DENIS, France — Snoop Dogg is seemingly in every single place in the course of the Paris Olympics, however on Friday morning you may catch him carrying the Olympic torch forward of the opening ceremony.

He was one of many last torch bearers of the Olympic flame, which was lit in April in Greece and slowly has journeyed towards Paris since. Snoop Dogg’s leg was in Saint-Denis, a suburb of Paris.

Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch on the 2024 Summer time Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Saint-Denis, outdoors Paris, France. AP Picture/Aurelien Morissard

In an interview earlier this week, the multihyphenate expressed gratitude towards the U.S. and France for the chance.

“I take a look at this as a prestigious honor and one thing I actually respect. I might have by no means dreamed of nothing like this,” he mentioned. “I will be on my finest conduct. I will be on my finest athleticism. I will have the ability to breathe gradual to stroll quick and maintain the torch with a smile on my face, as a result of I notice how prestigious this occasion is.”

Snoop Dogg is in Paris to assist cowl the Video games for NBC, a part of the U.S. broadcaster’s wager to spice up rankings by infusing protection with popular culture.