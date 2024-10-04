Why is October 3 ‘Mean Girls’ Day?

‘You possibly can’t sip with us’: Imply Ladies’-themed wine
“Imply Ladies”-themed wine was launched 5 years in the past to have a good time the film’s then-Fifteenth anniversary.
If you happen to’re a fan of the film “Imply Ladies,” you doubtless know why the date of October 3 has significance and is extra “fetch” than different days within the 12 months.
Because the launch of the hit comedy 20 years in the past, Oct. 3 is often known as “Imply Ladies Day.” However, why is that this the case?
-->
Scene from the film “Imply Ladies”, directed by Mark Waters. (Credit score: CBS through Getty Photographs)
-->
In honor of the film’s twentieth anniversary, “Imply Ladies” is returning to many theaters throughout the nation on October 3.
Earlier this 12 months, Tina Fey created and launched a brand new “Imply Ladies” film – an adaptation of the Broadway musical, which was impressed by the 2004 movie.
RELATED: Lindsay Lohan seems at new ‘Imply Ladies’ premiere
It was billed as “a brand new twist from Tina Fey,” incorporating songs and new expertise, however Fey stated the “core story” nonetheless resonated 20 years later.