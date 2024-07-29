Why is Joel Embiid playing for Team USA basketball at 2024 Paris Olympics?

Joel Embiid is the largest NBA star making an attempt to ship Group USA males’s basketball its fifth-straight gold medal on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Listed as 7-feet and 280 kilos, Embiid’s presence alongside LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and the remainder of Group USA makes an already imposing roster appear to be a humiliation of riches.

The Philadelphia 76ers middle averaged an NBA-best 34.7 factors per recreation through the 2023-24 season, only one 12 months faraway from being named the league’s most beneficial participant. He’ll staff with Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Warmth to type a trio of huge males in contrast to any on the earth.

