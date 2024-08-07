Why I’m relieved Josh Shapiro won’t be vice president – The Forward

Contributing Columnist

Jay Michaelson

August 6, 2024

Governor Josh Shapiro is a superb, proficient politician who would have made a superb vp — and perhaps will sometime. However I’ve to be sincere: I’m respiration a sigh of aid proper now.

After all, I used to be impressed by the prospect of a proud American Jew working for nationwide workplace. However I used to be already dreading it: dreading the prospect of three months of overt and covert antisemitism on the Proper, of defending Shapiro’s file to left-wingers holding him to a better commonplace than non-Jewish politicians, and of extra bilious and albeit antisemitic rhetoric about liberal Jews coming from Donald Trump.

I’m not alone in feeling this manner. After I posted an analogous “sigh of aid” on social media, a number of mates chimed in. Rabbi Rachel Barenblat, a poet-rabbi in Massachusetts who cofounded the progressive Jewish useful resource middle Bayit, wrote “I’m deeply relieved to not be going through the spike in antisemitism that may have accompanied Shapiro. Each for myself, and for a lot of of these whom I serve, this appears like one profound nervousness that has now been launched.”

Precisely.

It shouldn’t be like this. American Jews shouldn’t be nervous, in 2024, {that a} Jewish vice-presidential nominee would result in a rise in antisemitism. In truth, I don’t bear in mind feeling this manner in 2000, when Senator Joe Lieberman was on the ticket. Again then, it appeared non-controversial.

However now isn’t then.

Now’s a time of Christian Nationalist antisemitism on the Proper, and anti-Zionist antisemitism on the Left — each of which had been already beginning to emerge in response to Shapiro’s doable candidacy.

As I’ve written in these pages earlier than, the previous is by far the most important risk to Jewish security: white supremacists eating with Donald Trump; a Holocaust denier working for governor of North Carolina; and, as described within the terrifying new e book by Elle Reeve, Black Tablet, the mainstreaming of racist and antisemitic views that, only a decade in the past, had been thought of past the pale.

And as if the antisemites on the Proper aren’t dangerous sufficient, they’re joined by hard-right politicians and pundits who impugn the Jewishness of anybody they disagree with. On a right-wing radio present, host Sid Rosenberg referred to as Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, a “crappy Jew,” and Donald Trump mentioned “yeah.” Trump had beforehand, after all, said that any Jew who helps Democrats “hates their faith.”

I admit, I used to be not trying ahead to a few months of defending my spiritual id on tv towards these vulgar, name-calling, lashon-hara-spouting zealots.

I used to be additionally not trying ahead to defending Shapiro’s liberal-Zionist politics to progressives on the Left. To make certain, I feel the overwhelming majority of progressive Democrats would have supported Harris in November regardless of their qualms about Shapiro; everybody is aware of what’s at stake. However there’s at all times that noisy, hard-left minority — those calling Shapiro “Genocide Josh” and distorting his file each on Israel/Palestine and on campus protests associated to the Gaza conflict.

To be sincere, a few of Governor Shapiro’s statements concerning the protests do strike me as inflammatory. However the way in which they had been being distorted by the laborious left — and in dangerous religion, in the case of the Democratic Socialists of America — was outrageous. Shapiro’s politics are mainly J Avenue politics. He helps a two-state answer. He opposes the Netanyahu regime. He has constructed stable alliances with Muslim and Arab American leaders in Pennsylvania.

That is precisely the nuanced place that represents the massive majority of American Jews, who help a Jewish state however oppose its present insurance policies, and who’ve referred to as for a direct ceasefire and hostage deal — whilst hopes appear dimmer than ever, as an exhausted Israel now readies itself for a retaliatory strike by Iran.

In truth, one is difficult pressed to search out any daylight between Shapiro’s substantive positions on Israel/Palestine and people of vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz, Senator Mark Kelly, or Vice President Harris herself. But one way or the other, solely the Jewish politician confronted such vitriol. Why?

As my readers know, I’m not one to see antisemitism all over the place. Anti-Zionism isn’t antisemitism, even when some anti-Zionists are antisemitic. One can fiercely criticize the actions and even the existence of the state of Israel, in phrases I’d discover objectionable and offensive, with out crossing the road into bigotry.

However holding a Jewish candidate to a special commonplace from non-Jewish ones? That’s clearly antisemitic, and it was already taking place to Governor Shapiro. Not solely was this rhetoric infuriating and unacceptable, nevertheless it was validating the Proper’s declare that Israel’s critics are actually simply antisemites. The (laborious) Left was proving the Proper right.

So, sure, I’m glad we don’t have to speak about that for the subsequent three months.

On the finish of the day, although, I really feel a little bit of disappointment blended in with my aid. Governor Shapiro is an American Jewish dream come true: a wildly well-liked governor who has built-in his Jewishness along with his dedication to progressive causes. Like Joe Lieberman in 2000, he’s not simply Jewish (not that there’s something improper with that) however actively, proudly, and demonstratively Jewish. He’s an exemplar of how Judaism and the pursuit of justice can enrich each other. He’s a task mannequin for my child.

And but, the problems raised by his candidacy would have been a distraction. Progressives, liberals, and centrists have to be centered on stopping nationalist authoritarianism from taking maintain in America. We will’t afford to waste our vitality preventing off antisemitic assaults, making an attempt to maintain our communities protected, and preventing amongst ourselves. Let’s work towards constructing a society wherein a superb Jewish politician can run for president and we are able to cheer him on with out reservation — or dread.