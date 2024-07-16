Why Hamster Kombat Airdrop Offers A $10bn Opportunity, While Notcoin Price Soars 33% in 7 Days And P2E Games Trend 

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Hamster Kombat is the newest TON tap-to-earn clicker sport to go viral, following on from wildly standard Notcoin, which from nowhere has marched to a market capitalization north of $1.6 billion.

In a measure of Hamster Kombat’s success, the brand new Telegram-based sport has attracted greater than 240 million customers, 51 million subscribers on its Telegram bulletins channel, 11.7 million followers on X, and 32.9 million subscribers to its YouTube channel.

Because the clicker tap-to-earn mannequin catches fireplace, it appears like Notcoin is way from a one-off; it’s truly the OG of a brand new crypto development in play-to-earn (P2E) gaming – or ought to that be tap-to-earn or earn-to-airdrop gaming?

Notcoin has elevated 33% to $0.0158 prior to now seven days, regardless of powerful market circumstances. It’s 46% off its all-time excessive of $0.0289. Anticipation is constructing that the Hamster Kombat ($HMSTR) token will outperform $NOT by a large margin.

⚡️Hamster Information | July 10⚡️ • Former FTX execs Nishad Singh, Gary Wang to be sentenced later this 12 months

• Circle introduces EURC, its first euro-supported stablecoin on base

• PayPal’s stablecoin surpasses $300 million market cap following Solana enlargement

• Mining… pic.twitter.com/mvnFPykfRn — Hamster Kombat (@hamster_kombat) July 10, 2024

In the meantime, different alternate options within the P2E area, equivalent to PlayDoge , Shiba Shootout , SpongeV2 and eTukTuk are additionally making a noise (extra on this beneath).

For its half, Hamster Kombat has much better consumer and group metrics than Notcoin, so the sky’s the restrict – a $10 billion market capitalization valuation is definitely a risk.

$HMSTR token is anticipated to launch in July. For now, the duty record for the itemizing airdrop is proscribed to connecting a TON pockets. The main points could be discovered by heading over to the airdrop part within the bot. Within the meantime, centralized exchanges equivalent to Kucoin and Bitget have launched $HMSTR futures markets.

There have been varied rumors and false begins relating to the precise $HMSTR token itemizing date, however in response to info shared on the airdrop duties web page the “itemizing is on its method”.

Hamster Kombat Is Going From Energy To Energy: Right here’s Why

Hamster Kombat has put appreciable thought into being extra participating than Notcoin. Arguably it shouldn’t be too troublesome to be extra attention-grabbing than a easy clicker sport, however therein lies the Hamster’s genius.

Sure, there’s a number of tapping to be completed in Hamster Kombat. However whereas staying true to that core competency, this newest sensation on the TON chain goes method past simply clicking – in Hamster Kombat gamers navigate a task-rich atmosphere because the CEO of their very personal crypto trade.

By offering a big selection of duties to carry out to begin incomes, all inside a story framework that gives construction and targets, Hamster Kombat has scored the bullseye.

One faucet equals one coin and gamers can earn faster by utilizing the ‘Multitap Increase’ characteristic. There’s additionally an vitality increase that may be replenished six occasions a day.

Along with earn-per-tap, gamers can increase their revenue per hour by heading to the mining space. Gamers may also discover the each day combo card by discovering the correct mixture to seize 5 million in-game cash. Cracking the Every day Cipher Morse Code will earn a million.

Engagement Is Key To Success For P2E Sport Hamster Kombat

And there’s far more. Select from Markets, PR & Staff Authorized and Specials to discover the upgrades you’ll be able to add to your trade. Head over to the PR part and be a part of the Hamster Kombat Telegram channel to earn 5,000 factors – be a part of the channel, click on ‘test’ within the sport and your level-up is full.

Or why not watch a Hamster Kombat YouTube channel video to earn 100,000 factors (the channel now has 25.3 million subscribers. The Hamster information studies are each day affairs that cowl crypto information bites, serving to to ensure you don’t miss something in crypto’s fast-moving markets.

Underneath ‘Specials’ customers can add merch to their trade, plus premarket launches and a Web3 academy, all of which can increase revenue per hour by various quantities.

As you amass cash within the sport you progress up the leaderboard and attain new ranges. Lately a brand new prime stage known as The Creator was launched, requiring a stash of 18,000,000,000 cash.

Numerous thought and work went into placing Hamster Kombat collectively. After watching the video, you will have to attend for the moderation test earlier than you’ll be able to declare the 100,000 prize.

Hamster is taking group engagement gamification to a different stage, as you’re employed your method by the opposite typical actions on social, equivalent to following the X account and welcoming pals.

Get Your Crypto Change Prepared For The HMSTR Airdrop

As gamers construct out their trade by including varied classes of buying and selling pairs, KYC and the remainder, they unlock higher incomes potential, which in flip could be reinvested to unlock but extra performance and incomes multipliers.

There’s so much to get your Hammy enamel into and being Telegram-based makes it a cinch to get began and incomes.

Touchdown on the ‘construct an trade’ concept is trying like a masterstroke. Everybody in crypto is aware of a factor or two about exchanges and what makes them tick. It’s straightforward to see how the sport cna rapidly develop into addictive as there’s extra to do right here than simply clicking.

As cash are amassed the trade strikes up the rankings and the sooner gamers can earn extra cash (revenue per hour).

As with Notcoin, the token shall be launched on the finish of the season, and the in-game cash shall be swapped for it as a part of the distribution course of. The token technology occasion and itemizing date shall be posted on the Hamster Kombat Telegram announcement channel.

Extra Prime Video games On Telegram You Ought to Know About

As a result of that is crypto, you’d anticipate would-be imitators to have noticed how the brand new mannequin is catching fireplace and to hitch within the enjoyable.

Extra video games at the moment are leaping on the bandwagon, with initiatives equivalent to Yescoin, Citizen, and TapSwap all vying to return into rivalry as prime tap-to-earn video games. In reality, not all avid gamers are clickers, as different informal gaming genres begin to seem.

Take Catizen. It’s impressed by the puzzle sport 2049, the place numbered tiles are moved round and when two of the identical quantity contact, they develop into one. Catizen is identical, however with cats.

The Open Community (TON) is vying to develop into one of many hottest chains in crypto due to its affiliation with the eponymous messaging app.

Telegram has been demonstrating for a while its suitability for the broader crypto group due to its privateness, safety and performance.

Not like different messaging platforms, Telegram lets customers entry highly effective bots to automate interactions in messaging teams, even opening up the platform to merchandise like casinos and, as seen with Notcoin and now Hamster Kombat, video games. These bots at the moment are morphing into absolutely blown functions, spanning gaming, utilities, productiveness and Web3 apps.

Except for video games, one other early use-case hit is playing, the place pioneers equivalent to TG.On line casino has gained appreciable traction for its app, which was the primary licensed on line casino on the Telegram platform.

Its $TGC token has been airdropped on 4 events, totaling 16 million tokens, with extra to return. TG.On line casino is the official regional iGaming associate of the legendary Italian soccer group AC Milan.

To seek out out extra about The Open Community, go to the TON Basis – it governs the platform and acts as an incubator for devs.

Notcoin and Hamster Kombat Are At The Forefront Of The New TON Telegram App Universe

Telegram is already probably the most visited web app within the cryptosphere, and in response to co-founder Pavel Durov, it’s on monitor to have one billion customers by the tip of the 12 months.

In a current Telegram publish Durov commented: “Hamster Kombat has develop into the newest Web phenomenon everybody’s speaking about. 239 million individuals have signed up for this Telegram mini app in simply 3 months

“It took Hamster solely 73 days to succeed in 100 million month-to-month customers. Every day, 4-5 million new customers be a part of Hamster Kombat, making it the fastest-growing digital service on the planet.”

Durov thinks TON will quickly be the most-used blockchain due to its distribution attain and ease of use.

Not solely is Toncoin ($TON) now accepted as a type of fee for reserving ads on Telegram, undergirding the token’s worth, however additionally it is the native asset of a burgeoning ecosystem of apps.

Notcoin and Hamster Kombat are examples of the brand new breed of so-called Mini Apps that may now be constructed to run on Telegram. Mini Apps can flip Telegram into the ‘every little thing app’ to die for.

TON is already positioning itself because the ‘final meme coin hub’, however the ambitions of the Telegram ecosystem stakeholders go a lot additional.

On the Telegram Apps Middle all method of apps are to be discovered, from budgeting instruments, on-line chess, connectivity instruments, courting, and even an app to show your self to be a crypto analyst – that’s only a choice at random from the ‘new’ part of the Telegram Apps Middle.

Need to discover out extra and analysis which would be the subsequent tap-to-earn sport sensations or meme cash, then it’d pay to subscribe to the brand new app opinions channel.

Different P2E Sport Tokens To Watch For Worth Surges

Earlier than we go away Hamster Kombat it’s price mentioning that there are a bunch of different attention-grabbing video games up and coming that crypto followers shall be concerned about.

PlayDoge is staking 8-bit gaming to a different stage with its Tamagotchi-style meme coin 2D retro gaming revolution. $PLAY is the native token of the ecosystem and is out there in presale right now for simply $0.00517.

The token worth clocks increased in lower than 24 hours, so potential patrons might want to transfer rapidly to lock within the lowest worth.

Then there’s Shiba Shootout is in presale and its sport is already out there to obtain from Google Play and the Apple App Retailer. This Wild West-themed sport goes past the everyday P2E fare by putting the emphasis firmly on talent and enjoyable with top-notch sport mechanics. $SHIBASHOOT token is at present priced in presale at $0.0195.

SpongeV2 is the upgraded model of the unique Sponge which pumped 100x at launch. The revamp on Ethereum and Polygon Layer 2 paves the best way for the extremely anticipated new P2E Sponge Runner sport. Whereas ready for the sport to launch, many token holders are staking their tokens to earn 49% APY.

Final however not least, TukTuk Loopy Taxi is a sport from the group at eTukTuk ($TUK). Because the identify suggests, it’s a tuk-tuk taxi sport during which you earn tokens by selecting up and dropping off passengers whereas navigating busy metropolis streets.

The $TUK token on the coronary heart of the sport sells out in 4 days for a worth of $0.0345. TukTuk Loopy Taxi could be downloaded from Google Play and the Apple App Retailer.

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain 2D Digital Doge Pet

Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion

Staking & In-Sport Token Rewards

SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io