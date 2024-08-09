Why does Team USA’s Raven Saunders wear a mask when competing?

Nevertheless it’s not simply Saunders’ alternative of haircut that has caught the eye spectators.

Getting into the circle, the Tokyo 2020 silver-medallist is usually sporting a masks that covers nearly all of their face. That is often complemented by sun shades.

Followers have been left questioning if the usage of a masks helps enhance Saunders’ approach or whether it is merely a vogue assertion – till the Charleston-born athlete revealed the explanation they select to cowl their face.

Talking to the media, Saunders revealed that they turned comfy sporting masks through the COVID-19 pandemic and due to this fact has continued to put on them since because it helps them keep away from distractions.

The 28 year-old additionally instructed that their assortment of masks – paired with their hair, nails, and gold enamel grills – is a method to make them stand out,” they stated.

“It’s one method to make me stand out and I need to encourage different ladies – a number of youthful athletes are coming by and so they actually push their very own types.

“It limits the showcase that we’re shot putters, however we have now our personal type, we are able to do issues as large and brilliant as any sprinter, any jumper, whoever. So we deserve that highlight as effectively.”