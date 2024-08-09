Why does Raven Saunders wear a mask for shot put? – NBC10 Philadelphia

Who was that masked individual?

It was Raven Saunders, after all — the theatrical American shot put standout who makes use of the pronouns they and them and brings their very own distinctive model to each meet they attend.

Saunders was throwing Thursday on the Olympics, carrying a full-faced black masks and bronze sun shades and their hair dyed neon inexperienced. Saunders refers to this because the “Hulk” look, one which helps them really feel like a superhero on the brink of hurl that 8.8-pound hunk of steel.

After scratching on their first throw, they recorded 17.93 meters on their second and 18.62 on their ultimate to safe a spot for Friday’s ultimate.

Saunders gained a silver medal on the Tokyo Video games and, on the ceremony, crossed their arms and fashioned an “X” with their wrists.

Saunders defined the “X” stood for “the intersection of the place all people who find themselves oppressed meet.”

The 28-year-old from Charleston, South Carolina, competed at Southern Illinois earlier than transferring to Ole Miss. They gained NCAA shot put titles at each faculties, in 2015 and 2016.