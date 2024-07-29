Why didn’t Jayson Tatum play in U.S. men’s basketball Olympic opener vs. Serbia?

Nearly every part went proper for the U.S. males’s basketball crew in its opening recreation of the Paris Olympics, a 110-84 romp over Serbia. Kevin Durant dropped 23 factors on simply 9 pictures in his return from a calf harm, LeBron James delivered a classic efficiency and 5 totally different gamers scored in double figures.

One of many gamers who did not, nonetheless, was Jayson Tatum. The truth is, Tatum did not play in any respect on Sunday — one in all simply two gamers head coach Steve Kerr opted to go away on the bench, together with level guard Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton’s absence is not too huge of a shock; he is been the eleventh or twelfth man all summer season. Tatum, nonetheless, registers as an enormous shock, because the MVP candidate and 2023-24 NBA champion had been a key a part of Kerr’s rotation throughout Staff USA’s tune-up video games over the previous few weeks.

So, what provides? Even given the embarrassment of riches at Kerr’s disposal, why would a participant of Tatum’s caliber not play in any respect? Let’s dig in to what could be happening.

Why did not Jayson Tatum play in U.S. recreation vs. Serbia?

If you wish to take Kerr at his phrase, this was merely a basketball determination, one spurred on by the return of Durant.

Steve Kerr says Jayson Tatum sat principally due to getting KD into the combination.

However mentioned there will probably be alternatives. âHeâll make his mark.â — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 28, 2024

Does that go the odor take a look at? It makes some sense. First, Durant’s return made the U.S. even deeper on the wing. Second, Kerr has tinkered with lineups all summer season, and has informed the media a number of occasions that he wasn’t afraid to combine and match based mostly on opponent and circumstance. In a recreation by which the U.S. wished to push the tempo, each to press its athleticism benefit over Serbia and to try to put on out star huge man Nikola Jokic, the choice to take a seat Tatum would try.

Tatum is a methodical participant; he prefers a half-court recreation, and he prefers to carry the ball and survey his choices. Given the problems that Kerr’s crew has had getting the ball transferring at occasions this summer season, you’ll be able to type of perceive why the coach would go for totally different gamers who could be extra prepared to push the tempo and more practical taking part in with out the ball — gamers like Tatum’s teammate, Derrick White, who won’t be the star Tatum is, however is a superb defender and spot-up shooter who likes to throw the outlet go and get out and run.

It is a lengthy match, with the deepest and most harmful area in Olympic historical past. Sooner or later, the U.S. goes to wish a participant with the type of scoring and defending chops that Tatum brings, and Kerr’s determination to maintain Tatum on the bench will all be a distant reminiscence. Till then, credit score to Tatum for being absolutely engaged on the sideline and never making himself the story.