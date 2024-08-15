Why Did Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Break Up?

Photograph: Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Pictures for PrettyLittleThing

Simply if you thought you couldn’t endure anymore heartbreak by the hands of celebrities, a fairy-tale pairing from Love Island: UK has referred to as it quits. In keeping with “Web page Six,” season-five contestants Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury blindsided followers on Wednesday with matching breakup bulletins on their Instagram tales. The couple, who had been fan favorites on the British model of the truth sequence again in 2019 and one of many few contestants to make it in the true world, each shared their shock in regards to the cut up, with Hague noting that “by no means in 1,000,000 years” did she see herself having to announce a breakup on Instagram. The couple shares a 1-year-old daughter, Bambi, and have been engaged since July of final 12 months.

“After 5 years of being collectively I by no means imagined our story would finish, particularly not this fashion,” Hague wrote. “I’m extraordinarily upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an finish.”

“I’ll without end be thankful for a very powerful factor to me now and all the time, my stunning daughter,” she added. “With out us there can be no her, she is going to all the time be my precedence.”

Fury, knowledgeable boxer and brother of former world-heavyweight-boxing champion Tyson Fury, equally expressed how “heartbroken” he was and reiterated that Bambi is their “precedence.” Followers, nevertheless, instantly started speculating that dishonest had been concerned, declaring that Hague wasn’t sporting her six-carat engagement ring in her final two Instagram posts. The 25-year-old had additionally simply reshared footage of Fury’s proposal three weeks in the past, on the event of the primary anniversary of their engagement. Within the meantime, Hague has requested for privateness whereas she picks up the items of her relationship, however promised she’d “be again when it feels proper.”

