Why did a humpback whale capsize a boat? Here’s what really happened.

On this case, Schulman-Janiger says the humpback in query had been noticed feeding on Atlantic menhaden for a number of days within the Piscataqua River between Maine and New Hampshire—an uncommon prevalence for that space, she notes.

The Coast Guard was apparently conscious of the whale, the one considered one of its form within the space, and had even issued notices to mariners in order that they may be careful for it, in accordance with Dianna Schulte, co-founder and director of analysis for the Blue Ocean Society for Marine Conservation.

All of that stated, Schulman-Janiger says the boat operators seem to have executed nothing fallacious. Their engine was off, and so they weren’t making an attempt to work together with the whale.

In areas the place baitfish (small, fast-breeding species) are concentrated, “humpback whales will gladly make the most of the straightforward meal and will have little regard for what’s on the floor, together with boats,” in accordance with a Fb put up from the New England/Mid-Atlantic division of NOAA Fisheries, “When feeding, humpback whales might be unpredictable and lively on the floor.”

Thankfully, even touchdown on a human vessel wasn’t sufficient to discourage the humpback from feasting. Schulman-Janiger notes that studies from the scene prompt that after the encounter, the whale continued to feed for an additional 4 hours.