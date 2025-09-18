Why CrowdStrike (CRWD) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Investors might want to bet on CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this cloud-based security company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool — the Zacks Rank.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For CrowdStrike Holdings, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

The company is expected to earn $0.94 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CrowdStrike has increased 155.09% over the last 30 days, as 12 estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $3.67 per share, representing a year-over-year change of -6.6%.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for CrowdStrike, with 15 estimates moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 125.27%.

The promising estimate revisions have helped CrowdStrike earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

CrowdStrike shares have added 6.3% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.