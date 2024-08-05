Why Criminal Minds Intentionally Avoids Exploring Certain Cases

After practically twenty years on the air, Prison Minds has explored nearly each true crime situation — however there are nonetheless sure subjects the present tries to keep away from.

“There are boundaries [in the writers’ room]. And for many of us, it regards kids,” govt producer and showrunner Erica Messer solely informed Us Weekly. “We’ve stated it earlier than that there’s three sufferer varieties: males, ladies and youngsters. Statistically ladies and youngsters are victimized most, so we attempt to not dive into that world fairly often.”

Every author has various kinds of tales they may dislike. “That’s most likely the largest boundary within the room. After which for me, it’s any tales that contain assaults on the house or household in that means,” Messer famous. “We should always all have this understanding that we’re secure in our houses. So while you’re not, it simply hits laborious.”

Since 2005, viewers have tuned in to look at a bunch of legal profilers who work for the FBI as members of its Behavioral Evaluation Unit. The crime drama explores totally different fictional instances and reveals how behavioral evaluation helps the crew find their unknown topics.

The unique Prison Minds sequence was revived by Paramount+ after its preliminary conclusion in 2020, and the stakes are even greater on the brand new present.

“We’re at all times trying [at] the best way to modernize the present and the crimes,” Messer shared with Us in regards to the present’s imaginative and prescient from season to season. “Even when the why of it’s form of timeless.”

Prison Minds: Evolution introduced again many of the forged with Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook dinner, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster reprising their characters. Whereas not everybody returned, Messer doesn’t need followers to surrender hope for shock appearances from OG forged members reminiscent of Matthew Grey Gubler.

“We love [Matthew] and he’s at all times going to be part of the household. We might love for a possibility to come up to get him again. And now we have tried — and he has tried,” she revealed. “It simply hasn’t labored out timing smart. I can’t communicate to [season 3 of Criminal Minds: Evolution] as a result of we’re not there but. But it surely’s not for lack of attempting.”

Messer continued: “We will’t not acknowledge who’s not right here as a result of they’re enormous components of why we’re all nonetheless right here. However the trick is now we have a a lot shorter window 1722826745. Again within the olden days, we had 10 months out of the yr to shoot. Now now we have 4 [months]. So it simply really could be a scheduling nightmare to attempt to get anybody.”

Regardless of Gubler’s absence, the Paramount+ sequence continues to thrive due to its large storytelling swings and newcomers reminiscent of Zach Gilford. His character, serial killer Elias Voit, shouldn’t have lasted this lengthy, which retains the writers on their toes.

“To place him in jail and have [the agents] go seek the advice of with him felt like one thing new that we had by no means performed earlier than,” Messer famous. “So, now we have a problem for subsequent season to maintain him round. However that’s the plan — to maintain difficult ourselves.”

Prison Minds: Evolution has been renewed and episodes are at the moment streaming on Paramount+.