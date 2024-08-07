Why are Trump supporters calling Walz ‘Tampon Tim’? | News

Vice President Kamala Harris chosen Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) as her 2024 operating mate on Wednesday, and supporters of former President Donald Trump shortly labeled him with a brand new nickname: “Tampon Tim.”

So the place is that this coming from?

In 2023, Walz backed state laws that required public colleges to supply female merchandise, together with tampons, pads, and different objects, in all restrooms utilized by college students in grades 4 by means of 12.

Minnesota Republicans sought to amend the laws earlier than its passage to restrict these merchandise to solely ladies’s restrooms however had been blocked. The legislation went into impact on Jan. 1 of this yr.

Walz beforehand served as a member of the U.S. Home of Representatives on high of a 24-year profession as an educator and Nationwide Guardsman, and his choice by Harris was instantly heralded by progressives and LGBT rights teams. However Republicans, together with high Trump marketing campaign officers, highlighted the college toilet controversy.

Trump adviser Stephen Miller, responding to the Walz choice, posted on X, “She truly selected Tampon Tim,” shortly after the time period started trending on social media.

Trump marketing campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt equally attacked Walz over the lavatory legislation throughout a Wednesday evening look on Fox Information.

“As a lady, I believe there isn’t any higher menace to our well being than leaders who help gender-transition surgical procedures for younger minors, who help placing tampons in males’s loos in public colleges,” she stated in an interview. “These are radical insurance policies that Tim Walz helps. He truly signed a invoice to do this.”

“What may very well be weirder than signing a invoice requiring colleges to inventory tampons in boys’ loos?” Make America Nice Once more Inc., a high tremendous PAC backing Trump’s 2024 bid, added in a press release.

Walz has a historical past of backing LGBT rights. As a Home member, Walz supported legalizing same-sex marriage and he backed the repeal of “Do not Ask Do not Inform” to permit homosexual members of the navy to serve brazenly. As governor, Walz signed a “trans refuge” invoice banning Minnesota from cooperating with makes an attempt to prosecute out-of-state sufferers in search of reproductive or gender-transition therapy. Walz additionally banned conversion remedy therapy for LGBT minors in search of to alter their sexual orientation or gender id.

The Harris marketing campaign declined to touch upon this story.