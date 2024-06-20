Why 10 Things I Hate About You Makes Joseph Gordon-Levitt Feel ‘Old’

Joseph Gordon-Levitt might have an everlasting baby-face, however 10 Issues I Hate About You’s twenty fifth anniversary continues to be making him really feel a bit weathered.

“I have to be previous,” Gordon-Levitt, 43, quipped throughout the Wednesday, June 19, episode of CBS Mornings when requested how he feels in regards to the teen comedy turning 25. When cohost Nate Burleson identified how younger Gordon-Levitt seemed within the movie, the actor confessed he’d heard that comment earlier than.

“My spouse, [Tasha McCauley], was speaking to her buddy who was like, ‘Oh, Joe was so cute in that film! What was he, like, 10 or 11? ’— I used to be 17!” he mentioned, laughing.

Primarily based on Shakespeare’s sixteenth century comedy play The Taming Of The Shrew, the 1999 movie adopted Gordon-Levitt’s Cameron James as vies for the eye of Larisa Oleynik’s Bianca Stratford. When Bianca reveals that she will’t date till her sister Kat (Julia Stiles) does, he devises a plan to trick Kat into falling for the varsity’s resident dangerous boy, Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger).

Life imitated artwork as Gordon-Levitt reportedly dated Stiles briefly whereas filming. After the film’s launch, he and Oleynik additionally sparked a romance and dated for 3 years earlier than calling it quits in 2002. He later moved on with McCauley, and the couple quietly tied the knot in December 2014. They share two sons, whom they welcomed in 2015 and 2017.

After the beginning of his first child, Gordon-Levitt defined why he’s chosen to maintain his household out of the general public eye. “My son, he’s only a child, you already know? So, he hasn’t made the selection to be within the public eye, and that’s a selection that I would really like him to have the ability to make when he’s older, when he can take into consideration these sorts of issues and make that call for himself,” he defined throughout a 2015 interview with Kelly Ripa. “And so, for now, I’m only a protecting dad, and I wish to defend his privateness.”

After taking a while off to prioritize dad duties, Gordon-Levitt is again within the highlight and selling his upcoming movie Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F reverse Eddie Murphy. Throughout his CBS Mornings look on Wednesday, he gushed over working with the enduring comic after idolizing him as a child.

“My older brother was an enormous Eddie Murphy fan,” he defined. “Every thing your older sibling likes takes on a sure mystique. It’s form of not allowed. You perceive it to a level, however possibly you don’t perceive all of it. You simply get wrapped up in ‘My older brother is laughing at this factor.’ That’s what Eddie Murphy was for me.”

Whereas assembly a childhood hero could possibly be disappointing, Gordon-Levitt mentioned Murphy, 63, was nothing however pretty on and off set.

“He’s so iconic. I’ll inform you although, his vibe may be very right down to earth,” he mentioned. “Some people which can be as profitable as him form of must all the time show who they’re and the way large they’re. He’s not that means, in my expertise. He’s form of simply chill.”

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premieres on Netflix Wednesday, July 3.