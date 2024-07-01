Who Won Stage 2 Of The Tour de France 2024? See The Full TDF Results Here

Two-time champion Tadej Pogacar took the general lead of the Tour de France 2024 on Sunday on a sweltering run to Bologna, which was received by French rider Kevin Vauquelin.

Pogacar, who received the Tour de France in 2020 and 2021, attacked from the closing peloton on a steep hill close to the end line of the second stage as he, Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel all gained time on the day.

“I used to be so near taking the yellow jersey final 12 months, however then I cracked,” stated the 25-year-old Slovenian. “Perhaps that is affirmation I am the strongest.

“Jonas was fairly quick on my wheel, however I am glad I blew that peloton open, took a while off some individuals.”

In a single day chief Romain Bardet, winner of Saturday’s opening stage, had predicted he could be unable to defend the yellow jersey, and so it proved, as he was dropped on the ultimate ascent.

A ten-man assault had led because the race arrived in Bologna by way of apricot and peach orchards from the coastal resort of Cesanatico.

Vauquelin, making his Tour debut, broke away from the remnants of the escape on the ultimate hill and received solo at a packed end line within the metropolis heart, with temperatures hitting 33 C (91 F).

“It was painful, however I did it for myself, my household and my workforce,” stated the 23-year-old winner who had misplaced half-hour on the opening stage. “That is mad. Yesterday, I used to be on the underside rung of the ladder, however as we speak, I used to be good. How mad is that?”

Jun 29-Jul 21 · Resumes At this time at 9:05 AM UTC

Remco Evenepoel At The TDF Celebration

Behind them, Pogacar produced a blistering acceleration on the very steepest a part of the ultimate climb, however was instantly shadowed by defending champion Vingegaard of Denmark.

This pair then had been joined downhill by former Vuelta winner Evenepoel and former Giro winner Richard Carapaz.

“I made a mistake, I should not have taken Carapaz with me,” Evenepoel stated.

Whereas Carapaz led that group throughout the road, official outcomes gave Pogacar the yellow jersey, with the others on the identical time.

“I managed to shut the hole, however I might have achieved higher,” stated Evenepoel, who took the very best younger rider’s white jersey.

Whereas the Fast Step man did himself down, he obtained excessive reward from the person in yellow.

“He is some rider, it was no shock to see him get again on my wheel,” Pogacar stated.

Alongside the street Sunday had been many cranium and crossbones flags in reminiscence of former Italian rider Marco Pantani, whose 1998 Giro d’Italia and Tour de France double Pogacar is hoping to match this 12 months.

Pantani, who confronted a barrage of doping allegations throughout his profession and later died aged 34 from a cocaine overdose, was born within the stage’s begin city. His mother and father had been friends of honor for the day.

Sprinters Get Reprieve

After two levels that includes some punishing climbs, Stage 3 is a prolonged, however flat, 231-kilometer run from Piacenza to Turin that can have the dash groups on pink alert all day.

Jasper Philipsen, the defending inexperienced jersey wearer for the very best sprinter, stated forward of the Tour there have been 9 attention-grabbing levels for sprinters, beginning with Monday’s.

Two days after “seeing stars” and vomiting with warmth illness, 39-year-old Mark Cavendish will proceed his bid for a document thirty fifth stage win on the Tour de France.

And Mads Pedersen, Sam Bennett, Wout van Aert and Fabio Jakobsen additionally ought to function in any eventual bunch dash within the industrial metropolis house to motor big Fiat and soccer legends Juventus.

TDF Outcomes For Stage 2

Okay. VAUQUELIN | ARKEA-B&B HOTELS | 04h 43′ 42” J. ABRAHAMSEN | UNO-X MOBILITY | 04h 44′ 18” Q. PACHER | GROUPAMA-FDJ | 04h 44′ 31” C. RODRIGUEZ | ARKEA-B&B HOTELS | 04h 44′ 31” H. TEJADA | ASTANA QAZAQSTAN TEAM | 04h 44′ 31” N. OLIVEIRA | MOVISTAR TEAM | 04h 44′ 32” A. LAURANCE | ALPECIN-DECEUNINCK | 04h 44′ 54” M. TEUNISSEN | INTERMARCHÉ – WANTY | 04h 45′ 15” H. HOULE | ISRAEL – PREMIER TECH | 04h 45′ 18” R. CARAPAZ | EF EDUCATION – EASYPOST | 04h 46′ 03” J. JEGAT | TOTALENERGIES | 04h 46′ 03” R. EVENEPOEL | SOUDAL QUICK-STEP | 04h 46′ 03” J. VINGEGAARD | TEAM VISMA | LEASE A BIKE | 04h 46′ 03” T. POGACAR | UAE TEAM EMIRATES | 04h 46′ 03” G. CICCONE | LIDL-TREK | 04h 46′ 24” R. GREGOIRE | GROUPAMA-FDJ | 04h 46′ 24” F. GALL | DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE TEAM | 04h 46′ 24” M. VAN GILS | LOTTO DSTNY | 04h 46′ 24” C. RODRIGUEZ | INEOS GRENADIERS | 04h 46′ 24” E. MAS | MOVISTAR TEAM | 04h 46′ 24” J. AYUSO | UAE TEAM EMIRATES | 04h 46′ 24” R. BARDET | TEAM DSM-FIRMENICH POSTNL | 04h 46′ 24” E. BERNAL | INEOS GRENADIERS | 04h 46′ 24” M. JORGENSON | TEAM VISMA | LEASE A BIKE | 04h 46′ 24” G. MARTIN | COFIDIS | 04h 46′ 24” P. BILBAO | BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS | 04h 46′ 24” P. ROGLIC | RED BULL – BORA – HANSGROHE | 04h 46′ 24” A. VLASOV | RED BULL – BORA – HANSGROHE | 04h 46′ 24” S. YATES | TEAM JAYCO ALULA | 04h 46′ 24” T. PIDCOCK | INEOS GRENADIERS | 04h 46′ 24” J. ALMEIDA | UAE TEAM EMIRATES | 04h 46′ 24” A. YATES | UAE TEAM EMIRATES | 04h 46′ 24” J. HINDLEY | RED BULL – BORA – HANSGROHE | 04h 46′ 24” M. LANDA | SOUDAL QUICK-STEP | 04h 46′ 24” S. BUITRAGO | BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS | 04h 47′ 14” L. DE PLUS | INEOS GRENADIERS | 04h 47′ 14” S. CRAS | TOTALENERGIES | 04h 47′ 14” D. GEE | ISRAEL – PREMIER TECH | 04h 47′ 25” C. HARPER | TEAM JAYCO ALULA | 04h 47′ 25” I. VAN WILDER | SOUDAL QUICK-STEP | 04h 47′ 25” J. HAIG | BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS | 04h 47′ 25” J. ROMO | MOVISTAR TEAM | 04h 47′ 25” N. POWLESS | EF EDUCATION – EASYPOST | 04h 47′ 25” L. MEINTJES | INTERMARCHÉ – WANTY | 04h 48′ 34” O. EIKING | UNO-X MOBILITY | 04h 48′ 34” B. ARMIRAIL | DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE TEAM | 04h 48′ 34” O. ONLEY | TEAM DSM-FIRMENICH POSTNL | 04h 48′ 34” V. MADOUAS | GROUPAMA-FDJ | 04h 48′ 34” B. HEALY | EF EDUCATION – EASYPOST | 04h 48′ 34” R. COSTA | EF EDUCATION – EASYPOST | 04h 48′ 34” W. BARGUIL | TEAM DSM-FIRMENICH POSTNL | 04h 48′ 34” J. BERNARD | LIDL-TREK | 04h 48′ 34” Okay. GOOSSENS | INTERMARCHÉ – WANTY | 04h 48′ 34” G. THOMAS | INEOS GRENADIERS | 04h 50′ 27” D. FORMOLO | MOVISTAR TEAM | 04h 50′ 27” T. SKUJINS | LIDL-TREK | 04h 50′ 27” C. VERONA | LIDL-TREK | 04h 50′ 27” B. JUNGELS | RED BULL – BORA – HANSGROHE | 04h 51′ 41” G. ZIMMERMANN | INTERMARCHÉ – WANTY | 04h 51′ 41” P. LAPEIRA | DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE TEAM | 04h 51′ 41” W. KELDERMAN | TEAM VISMA | LEASE A BIKE | 04h 51′ 41” T. BENOOT | TEAM VISMA | LEASE A BIKE | 04h 51′ 41” N. PRODHOMME | DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE TEAM | 04h 53′ 02” A. LUTSENKO | ASTANA QAZAQSTAN TEAM | 04h 53′ 02” S. WILLIAMS | ISRAEL – PREMIER TECH | 04h 53′ 02” Okay. GENIETS | GROUPAMA-FDJ | 04h 53′ 22” M. SOLER | UAE TEAM EMIRATES | 04h 54′ 39” P. SIVAKOV | UAE TEAM EMIRATES | 04h 54′ 39” L. VERVAEKE | SOUDAL QUICK-STEP | 04h 54′ 50” I. IZAGIRRE | COFIDIS | 04h 54′ 50” S. KÜNG | GROUPAMA-FDJ | 04h 54′ 50” F. VAN DEN BROEK | TEAM DSM-FIRMENICH POSTNL | 04h 54′ 50” T. JOHANNESSEN | UNO-X MOBILITY | 04h 54′ 50” S. KRAGH ANDERSEN | ALPECIN-DECEUNINCK | 04h 55′ 36” Okay. NEILANDS | ISRAEL – PREMIER TECH | 04h 57′ 07” N. PETERS | DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE TEAM | 04h 57′ 07” V. CAMPENAERTS | LOTTO DSTNY | 04h 57′ 07” S. GESCHKE | COFIDIS | 04h 57′ 07” H. VANHOUCKE | LOTTO DSTNY | 04h 57′ 07” J. FUGLSANG | ISRAEL – PREMIER TECH | 04h 57′ 07” W. POELS | BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS | 04h 57′ 07” F. GRELLIER | TOTALENERGIES | 04h 57′ 07” N. DENZ | RED BULL – BORA – HANSGROHE | 04h 57′ 07” M. SOBRERO | RED BULL – BORA – HANSGROHE | 04h 57′ 07” R. TILLER | UNO-X MOBILITY | 04h 57′ 07” B. VAN MOER | LOTTO DSTNY | 04h 57′ 07” W. VAN AERT | TEAM VISMA | LEASE A BIKE | 04h 57′ 07” J. KULSET | UNO-X MOBILITY | 04h 58′ 42” M. MOHORIC | BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS | 05h 00′ 05” S. DILLIER | ALPECIN-DECEUNINCK | 05h 01′ 53” B. LEMMEN | TEAM VISMA | LEASE A BIKE | 05h 01′ 53” P. ACKERMANN | ISRAEL – PREMIER TECH | 05h 01′ 53” G. BOIVIN | ISRAEL – PREMIER TECH | 05h 01′ 53” G. MOSCON | SOUDAL QUICK-STEP | 05h 01′ 53” S. DUJARDIN | TOTALENERGIES | 05h 01′ 53” J. TRATNIK | TEAM VISMA | LEASE A BIKE | 05h 01′ 53” T. GACHIGNARD | TOTALENERGIES | 05h 01′ 53” M. VAN DER POEL | ALPECIN-DECEUNINCK | 05h 01′ 53” C. LAPORTE | TEAM VISMA | LEASE A BIKE | 05h 01′ 53” A. ARANBURU | MOVISTAR TEAM | 05h 01′ 53” B. GIRMAY | INTERMARCHÉ – WANTY | 05h 01′ 53” G. MÜHLBERGER | MOVISTAR TEAM | 05h 01′ 53” D. GAUDU | GROUPAMA-FDJ | 05h 01′ 53” B. COQUARD | COFIDIS | 05h 01′ 53” C. CHAMPOUSSIN | ARKEA-B&B HOTELS | 05h 01′ 53” M. KWIATKOWSKI | INEOS GRENADIERS | 05h 01′ 53” L. MARTINEZ | GROUPAMA-FDJ | 05h 01′ 53” C. JUUL-JENSEN | TEAM JAYCO ALULA | 05h 01′ 53” T. WELLENS | UAE TEAM EMIRATES | 05h 02′ 56” A. ZINGLE | COFIDIS | 05h 02′ 56” A. KRISTOFF | UNO-X MOBILITY | 05h 02′ 56” M. VERCHER | TOTALENERGIES | 05h 02′ 56” J. HERRADA | COFIDIS | 05h 02′ 56” C. RUSSO | GROUPAMA-FDJ | 05h 02′ 56” S. WAERENSKJOLD | UNO-X MOBILITY | 05h 02′ 56” A. TURGIS | TOTALENERGIES | 05h 02′ 56” S. GRIGNARD | LOTTO DSTNY | 05h 02′ 56” L. MEZGEC | TEAM JAYCO ALULA | 05h 02′ 56” J. STUYVEN | LIDL-TREK | 05h 02′ 56” C. BEULLENS | LOTTO DSTNY | 05h 04′ 05” T. DECLERCQ | LIDL-TREK | 05h 04′ 05” F. WRIGHT | BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS | 05h 04′ 05” D. VAN POPPEL | RED BULL – BORA – HANSGROHE | 05h 04′ 05” N. POLITT | UAE TEAM EMIRATES | 05h 04′ 05” R. GIBBONS | LIDL-TREK | 05h 04′ 05” Y. LAMPAERT | SOUDAL QUICK-STEP | 05h 04′ 05” J. RICKAERT | ALPECIN-DECEUNINCK | 05h 04′ 05” N. ARNDT | BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS | 05h 04′ 05” L. REX | INTERMARCHÉ – WANTY | 05h 04′ 05” J. STEWART | ISRAEL – PREMIER TECH | 05h 04′ 05” E. REINDERS | TEAM JAYCO ALULA | 05h 04′ 05” O. LAZKANO | MOVISTAR TEAM | 05h 04′ 05” M. MATTHEWS | TEAM JAYCO ALULA | 05h 04′ 05” D. GODON | DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE TEAM | 05h 04′ 05” P. BAUHAUS | BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS | 05h 04′ 05” G. VERMEERSCH | ALPECIN-DECEUNINCK | 05h 04′ 05” M. VAN DEN BERG | EF EDUCATION – EASYPOST | 05h 04′ 05” O. NAESEN | DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE TEAM | 05h 04′ 05” L. DURBRIDGE | TEAM JAYCO ALULA | 05h 04′ 05” M. PEDERSEN | LIDL-TREK | 05h 04′ 05” S. BENNETT | DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE TEAM | 05h 04′ 05” J. PHILIPSEN | ALPECIN-DECEUNINCK | 05h 04′ 05” S. QUINN | EF EDUCATION – EASYPOST | 05h 04′ 05” M. CORT | UNO-X MOBILITY | 05h 04′ 05” M. HALLER | RED BULL – BORA – HANSGROHE | 05h 04′ 05” G. THIJSSEN | INTERMARCHÉ – WANTY | 05h 04′ 05” M. BURGAUDEAU | TOTALENERGIES | 05h 04′ 05” J. CASTROVIEJO | INEOS GRENADIERS | 05h 04′ 05” P. ALLEGAERT | COFIDIS | 05h 04′ 05” B. TURNER | INEOS GRENADIERS | 05h 04′ 05” C. PEDERSEN | SOUDAL QUICK-STEP | 05h 04′ 05” R. GHYS | ALPECIN-DECEUNINCK | 05h 04′ 05” A. RENARD | COFIDIS | 05h 04′ 05” J. HIRT | SOUDAL QUICK-STEP | 05h 04′ 05” H. PAGE | INTERMARCHÉ – WANTY | 05h 04′ 05” A. DE LIE | LOTTO DSTNY | 05h 04′ 05” A. BETTIOL | EF EDUCATION – EASYPOST | 05h 04′ 05” S. BISSEGGER | EF EDUCATION – EASYPOST | 05h 04′ 05” J. DEGENKOLB | TEAM DSM-FIRMENICH POSTNL | 05h 04′ 05” D. GROENEWEGEN | TEAM JAYCO ALULA | 05h 04′ 05” J. DRIZNERS | LOTTO DSTNY | 05h 04′ 05” A. DEMARE | ARKEA-B&B HOTELS | 05h 04′ 19” L. MOZZATO | ARKEA-B&B HOTELS | 05h 04′ 19” A. CAPIOT | ARKEA-B&B HOTELS | 05h 04′ 19” R. GARCIA PIERNA | ARKEA-B&B HOTELS | 05h 04′ 19” D. BALLERINI | ASTANA QAZAQSTAN TEAM | 05h 08′ 17” M. CAVENDISH | ASTANA QAZAQSTAN TEAM | 05h 08′ 17” D. MCLAY | ARKEA-B&B HOTELS | 05h 08′ 17” Y. FEDOROV | ASTANA QAZAQSTAN TEAM | 05h 08′ 17” F. GAVIRIA | MOVISTAR TEAM | 05h 08′ 17” B. WELTEN | TEAM DSM-FIRMENICH POSTNL | 05h 08′ 17” F. JAKOBSEN | TEAM DSM-FIRMENICH POSTNL | 05h 08′ 17” M. MORKOV | ASTANA QAZAQSTAN TEAM | 05h 08′ 17” C. BOL | ASTANA QAZAQSTAN TEAM | 05h 08′ 17” N. EEKHOFF | TEAM DSM-FIRMENICH POSTNL | 05h 08′ 17”

Prime 20 General Via Tour de France 2024 Stage 2

Tadej POGAČAR | UAE TEAM EMIRATES | 09h 53′ 30” Remco EVENEPOEL | SOUDAL QUICK-STEP | 09h 53′ 30” Jonas VINGEGAARD | TEAM VISMA | LEASE A BIKE | 09h 53′ 30” Richard CARAPAZ | EF EDUCATION – EASYPOST | 09h 53′ 30” Romain BARDET | TEAM DSM-FIRMENICH POSTNL | 09h 53′ 36” Mattias VAN GILS | LOTTO DSTNY | 09h 53′ 51” Egan BERNAL | INEOS GRENADIERS | 09h 53′ 51” Pello BILBAO | BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS | 09h 53′ 51” Tom PIDCOCK | INEOS GRENADIERS | 09h 53′ 51” Giulio CICCONE | LIDL-TREK | 09h 53′ 51” Enric MAS | MOVISTAR TEAM | 09h 53′ 51” Aleksandr VLASOV | RED BULL – BORA – HANSGROHE | 09h 53′ 51” Carlos RODRIGUEZ | INEOS GRENADIERS | 09h 53′ 51” Mattias JORGENSON | TEAM VISMA | LEASE A BIKE | 09h 53′ 51” Jai HINDLEY | RED BULL – BORA – HANSGROHE | 09h 53′ 51” Guillaume MARTIN | COFIDIS | 09h 53′ 51” Francesco GAVAZZI | DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE TEAM | 09h 53′ 51” Juan AYUSO | UAE TEAM EMIRATES | 09h 53′ 51” Primož ROGLIČ | RED BULL – BORA – HANSGROHE | 09h 53′ 51” Simon YATES | TEAM JAYCO ALULA | 09h 53′ 51”

Catch All The Finest Races, Highlights, Perception, Information And Extra On FloBikes

FloBikes is the streaming house to a few of the finest biking from throughout the globe. Take a look at the published schedule to observe extra of your favorites in motion.

FloBikes Archived Footage

Video footage from every occasion will probably be archived and saved in a video library for FloBikes subscribers to observe throughout their subscriptions.

Be part of The Dialog On FloBikes Social