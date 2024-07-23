Who won ‘Love Island USA’ 2024? When is the Season 6 reunion?

The record-breaking Season 6 of ‘Love Island USA’ is formally over.

The ultimate 4 {couples} had been JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, Serena Web page and Kordell Beckham, Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi and Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington. And as Leah stated, “PPG again on prime” undoubtedly rang true final evening.

There have been closing dates, declarations of affection, fireworks and even tears shed – some from host Ariana Madix herself.

Season 6 has been successful: “Love Island USA” 2024 was the No. 1 most-watched streaming sequence within the U.S. between July 5 and 11 with 919.1 million minutes watched, in accordance with Selection.

So who had been the winners of “Love Island USA” 2024? How lengthy is the finale and is there a “Love Island USA” Season 6 reunion? This is what to know concerning the final episode of “Love Island USA” Season 6.

The place is ‘Love Island USA’ filmed?

“Love Island USA” 2024 was filmed in Fiji and included a brand new villa, a “spicy” Casa Amor and an “unforgettable Hideaway,” in accordance with a information launch.

What does PPG stand for ‘Love Island’?

PPG stands for “Powerpuff Women” which was what the trio of besties Leah, JaNa and Serena referred to as themselves on “Love Island USA” Season 6.

When is the ‘Love Island USA’ reunion?

Host Ariana Madix confirmed that there could be a reunion through the “Love Island USA” Season 6 finale.

The reunion episode will premiere on Monday, Aug. 19, on Peacock.

Who received ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6?

The “Love Island USA” Season 6 winners are Serena and Kordell. Leah and Miguel had been the 2024 runners-up and JaNa and Kenny got here in third.

How lengthy is the ‘Love Island’ finale?

The “Love Island USA” Season 6 finale is about two hours lengthy.

The place to look at ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6?

“Love Island USA” Season 6 airs completely on Peacock. Now you can watch all episodes of the 2024 season on the platform.

A premium month-to-month plan prices $5.99 or there’s a deal for a premium annual plan at $19.99 for one 12 months. The premium plus plan, which is ad-free, prices $11.99 per thirty days or $119.99 a 12 months.

You can even make amends for Season 4 and 5 of “Love Island USA” on Peacock.

