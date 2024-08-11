Who won at the box office this weekend? The Reynolds-Lively household

NEW YORK (AP) — Within the Ryan Reynolds-Blake Full of life box-office showdown, each husband and spouse got here out winners.

Reynolds’ Marvel Studios smash “Deadpool & Wolverine” remained the highest film in North American theaters for the third straight week with $54.2 million in ticket gross sales in line with studio estimates Sunday. Worldwide, it’s now surpassed $1 billion. “Deadpool & Wolverine,” although, was carefully adopted by “It Ends With Us,” the romance drama starring Full of life, which surpassed expectations with a stellar $50 million debut.

Collectively, the movies created a form of household version of “Barbenheimer,” during which a pair of very totally different films thrived partly resulting from counterprogramming. Solely this time, the other films have been fronted by one among Hollywood’s most well-known {couples}. The movies’ one-two punch wasn’t completely unprecedented. In 1990, Bruce Willis’ “Die Laborious 2” led the field workplace whereas Demi Moore’s “Ghost” got here in second.

The weekend additionally featured a high-priced flop. “Borderlands,” the long-delayed $120-million videogame adaptation directed by Eli Roth, launched with a paltry $8.8 million for Lionsgate. The movie, starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jack Black, was shot all the way in which again in 2021. After delays and reshoots, it lastly landed in theaters successfully dead-on-arrival; it scored simply 10% recent on Rotten Tomatoes and appears probably contend for one of many worst films of the yr.

In the meantime, “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which co-stars Hugh Jackman, continued its march by way of box-office information. The movie, directed by Shawn Levy, is just the second R-rated film to achieve $1 billion, following 2019’s “Joker.” In three weeks, it’s already one of the vital profitable Marvel releases and trails solely Disney’s different 2024 smash, “Inside Out” ($1.6 billion worldwide) amongst films launched this yr.

Full of life makes a cameo in “Deadpool & Wolverine” however she each stars in and produced “It Ends With Us.” Tailored from the bestselling romance novel by Colleen Hoover, Full of life stars as Lily Bloom, a Boston florist torn between two males, one from her current life (Justin Baldoni, who additionally directed the movie) and one other who was her old flame (Brandon Sklenar).

“It Ends With Us” price a modest $25 million to supply, so it’s going to flip a big revenue for co-financers Columbia Footage and Wayfarer Studios. Like one other female-skewing summer-release ebook adaptation from Sony, “The place the Crawdads Sing,” “It Ends With Us” may maintain nicely by way of the usually slower August box-office interval. Audiences gave it an A- CinemaScore.

Reynolds and Full of life often performed up the convergence of their films. Earlier this week, Reynolds posted a video of himself posing junket inquiries to Sklenar. The timing paid off particularly for Full of life, whose movie doubled earlier opening-weekend forecasts.

Neon’s “Cuckoo,” a German Alps-set horror movie by filmmaker Tilman Singer, opened with $3 million on 1,503 display. It stars Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens.

Estimated ticket gross sales for Friday by way of Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, in line with Comscore. Remaining home figures shall be launched Monday.

1. “Deadpool & Wolverine,” $54.2 million.

2. “It Ends With Us,” $50 million.

3. “Twisters,” $15 million.

4. “Borderlands,” $8.8 million.

5. “Despicable Me 4,” $8 million.

6. “Entice,” $6.7 million.

7. “Inside Out 2,” $5 million.

8. “Harold and the Purple Crayon,” $3.1 million.

9. “Cuckoo,” $3 million.

10. “Longlegs,” $2 million.