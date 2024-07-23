Who Won And Which Couples Are Still Together?

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 636 — Pictured: (l-r) Serena Web page, Kordell Beckham, Kendall Washington, … [+] Nicole Jacky, Ariana Madix, Kenny Rodriguez, JaNa Craig, Leah Kateb, Miguel Harichi — (Picture by: Ben Symons/Peacock by way of Getty Photos) Ben Symons/Peacock by way of Getty Photos

Love Island USA has lastly topped its season six winners after a dramatic season. The anticipated Season 6 finale premiered on Peacock on Sunday, July 21. Learn on to study who received Love Island Season 6 and which {couples} are nonetheless collectively from the newest season.

Love Island USA is a actuality relationship present based mostly on the favored UK collection of the identical title. Each season, a brand new group of singles “islanders” reside collectively in an opulent villa and couple as much as discover love and compete for a money prize of $100,000. Their fates lie within the palms of the viewers, who vote every week to determine who will keep within the villa for one more likelihood at love. Vanderpump Guidelines star Ariana Madix took over as host for Season 6.

Twenty-three bombshells entered the villa in June, and after six weeks of relationship and companion swapping, 4 {couples} superior to the Season 6 finale: JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington, Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi, and Serena Web page and Kordell Beckham.

Learn on to study which pair of lovebirds received the present and who’s going robust post-finale. Warning: Spoilers forward for the Love Island USA Season 6 finale.

Which Couple Gained Love Island USA Season 6?

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 636 — Pictured: (l-r) Serena Web page, Kordell Beckham

The successful couple of Love Island USA Season 6 is Serena and Kordell. In a last take a look at, they have been every given an envelope, however just one contained the $100,000 prize. Kordell selected the envelope with the cash and determined to separate the winnings with Serena.

Nicole and Kendall positioned fourth, adopted by JaNa and Kenny in third. Leah and Miguel, the finalists who have been collectively for the shortest time, have been the runners-up within the relationship competitors.

Which {Couples} Are Nonetheless Collectively From Love Island USA Season 6?

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 636 — Pictured: (l-r) JaNa Craig, Kenny Rodriguez, Serena Web page, Kordell Beckham, Leah Kateb, Miguel Harichi, Nicole Jacky, Kendall Washington

Following the Season 6 finale, are winners Serena and Kordell and the remaining Love Island USA finalists nonetheless collectively? Here is what to find out about their relationship statuses.

Serena and Kordell

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 636 — Pictured: (l-r) Serena Web page, Kordell Beckham

Relationship standing: Nonetheless collectively

Winners Kordell Beckham and Serena Web page are nonetheless collectively following their Love Island USA Season 6 victory. Kordell confirmed that the couple have been nonetheless going robust in an Instagram submit shared on July 22.

Maannn…Im so lack of phrases proper now‼️ Thank yall a lot for the Luv and help all through the present, we wouldn’t have made it with out yall. That is solely the start..whaaaaaa😎 #ClosedOff #BlackLove #LoveWins #2ndChance #wedidit #yourfavoritecouple❤️ #loveisland,” Kordell, the youthful brother Odell Beckham Jr., wrote within the caption.

JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 615 — Pictured: (l-r) JaNa Craig, Kenny Rodriguez

Relationship standing: Nonetheless collectively

Third-place finalists JaNa Craig and Kenneth “Kenny” Rodriguez are nonetheless collectively after the Season 6 finale. JaNa confirmed that the pair have been nonetheless an merchandise in her Instagram Story after the Love Island USA Season 6 finale.

“Obtained our telephones again. Thanks a lot for supporting us. We love and admire you all a lot. It’s been such a loopy journey & you’ll be listening to extra from us quickly,” she captioned a boomerang of her and Kenny hugging.

Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 633 — Pictured: (l-r) Kendall Washington, Nicole Jacky

Relationship standing: Probably nonetheless collectively

Kendall and Nicole have been among the many 4 finalists in the Love Island USA Season 6 finale. Nevertheless, neither contestant has confirmed their relationship standing as of but. Kendall and Nicole comply with one another on Instagram, so there’s an opportunity that they’re nonetheless seeing one another. One optimistic signal is that the couple was noticed with the opposite finalists at a restaurant after the finale.

Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 636 — Pictured: (l-r) Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb

Relationship standing: Probably nonetheless collectively

Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi completed because the runners-up in Love Island USA Season 6. Their present relationship standing is unsure, as they have not confirmed something on social media. Nevertheless, they comply with one another on Instagram and have been sharing clips from Season 6 on their respective accounts.

When Is The Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion?

LOVE ISLAND USA — Episode 622 — Pictured: Ariana Madix

The Love Island USA Season 6 reunion particular will air on August 19, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

All episodes Love Island USA Season 6 are streaming on Peacock.