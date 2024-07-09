Who Went Home On ‘The Bachelorette’ This Week? Season 21 Elimination List

The Bachelorette stars Jenn Tran. (Disney/Ramona Rosales) Disney

Jenn Tran is formally The Bachelorette! As Jenn will get nearer to an engagement every week, viewers could be interested in who has been despatched house. Learn on for the up to date record of males who’ve been eradicated thus far.

Season 21 of The Bachelorette, which premiered on July 8, options Jenn Tran because the present’s main woman. Viewers first met the 26-year-old doctor assistant scholar when she was on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor earlier this 12 months. She is the primary Asian American Bachelorette within the franchise’s historical past.

In contrast to earlier seasons that usually begin on the Bachelor Mansion, Jenn’s season kicks off on the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, CA, the place she meets 25 suitors. “I feel it’s the proper place for my love story to start,” she mentioned within the premiere.

As every limo arrived, Jenn met quite a lot of bachelors who tried to impress her in distinctive methods, from singing and talking French to consuming habanero peppers and driving in a Corvette. Oh, and there have been many references to her signature catchphrase “shot o’clock.”

“I hope guys are right here for one thing severe. Right here for a ferocious love,” she mentioned in her first toast of the evening. “That’s what I need. I’m not good. I don’t anticipate you guys to be good, and we’re simply gonna have some enjoyable with it.”

To maintain up with the eliminations each episode, examine again right here weekly to be taught which males are now not within the working for Jenn’s closing rose.

Who Was Eradicated In The Bachelorette Week 1?

Within the premiere episode of The Bachelorette, Jenn gave Sam M. her first impression rose. She additionally narrowed down her suitors from 25 to 18. Learn on for the unfortunate seven males who had been despatched house in week certainly one of Season 21.

Brendan

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Brendan. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth) Disney

Age: 30

Occupation: Actual property dealer

Hometown: Vancouver, British Columbia

Brett

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Brett. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth) Disney

Age: 28

Occupation: Well being and security supervisor

Hometown: Manheim, Pennsylvania

Dakota

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Dakota. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth) Disney

Age: 27

Occupation: Sommelier

Hometown: Paradise Valley, Arizona

Kevin

Kevin on “The Bachelorette” Season 21. Courtesy of ABC

Age: 35

Occupation: Monetary Analyst

Hometown: Denver

Matt

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Matt. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth) Disney

Age: 27

Occupation: Insurance coverage govt

Hometown: Atlanta

Moze

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Moze. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth) Disney

Age: 25

Occupation: Algebra instructor

Hometown: Albany, New York

Ricky

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Ricky. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth) Disney

Age: 28

Occupation: Pharmaceutical consultant

Hometown: Miami

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. New episodes can be found to stream the following day on Hulu.