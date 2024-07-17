Who was Sergio Pino? Millionaire Miami property developer found dead – NBC 6 South Florida

Sergio Pino, a outstanding and rich developer in South Florida, was discovered lifeless by suicide inside his residence amid an FBI investigation into legal allegations in his bitter divorce battle along with his spouse of 32 years.

The allegations concerned claims of arson and stalking, in addition to Tatiana Pino accusing her husband of poisoning her. They’re a part of an ongoing federal investigation that has already resulted within the arrests of 4 folks, however Sergio Pino was not but charged with against the law.

The beginning of Century Homebuilders

In case you see the phrase “Century” in a Miami-Dade improvement, it seemingly started with the Pino household.

Sergio Pino was the founding father of Century Homebuilders Group, LLC, established in 1995, which its web site says is the biggest Hispanic-owned homebuilder within the nation. The group boasts it acquired, developed and/or managed over 50 multi-family and condominium communities that account for over 15,000 properties by way of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

He additionally based and was the chairman and president of Century Companions Group, and had his first enterprise endeavor at 20 years previous with Century Plumbing, a retail plumbing provider that “shortly grew to the biggest Hispanic-owned plumbing firm within the nation.”

Neighborhood involvement

An lively member of the South Florida group, he served as a president of the politically highly effective Latin Builders Affiliation from 1989-1992, and was both a member or held management positions within the Builders Affiliation of South Florida, Public Well being Belief, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Mercy Basis, Florida Worldwide College Board of Trustees, and extra.

Sergio Pino was additionally appointed by Gov. Jeb Bush to serve on the Florida Division of Transportation (FDOT) Fee in 2000.

Philanthropy

In line with the Century Group’s web site, Sergio Pino and his corporations raised consciousness and funds for La Liga Contra el Most cancers and the American Most cancers Society/Making Strides Towards Breast Most cancers, Miami-Dade Parks and Recreation Division, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Miami Youngsters’s Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital, and Habitat for Humanity. He additionally considerably funded Florida Worldwide College’s Eugenio Pino & Household World Entrepreneurship Heart, which is known as after his father and household.