Who was Laci Peterson, the California woman of new Netflix series

Laci Peterson was eight months pregnant when she was reported lacking on Christmas Eve in 2002. The disappearance of the Modesto girl and her unborn little one captured nationwide consideration, and her husband, Scott Peterson, was later convicted of killing Laci Peterson and their little one.

The tragic case is the topic of a brand new Netflix docuseries referred to as “American Homicide: Laci Peterson,” and the highlight on the Petersons continues with “Face to Face with Scott Peterson,” a Peacock docuseries specializing in Scott Peterson’s “aspect of the story,” premiering on Aug. 20.

Who was Laci Peterson?

Laci Peterson was a substitute instructor described as “bubbly, vivacious and the life of each get together,” SF Gate reported in 2003.

Born in 1975, Laci was a highschool cheerleader and a softball participant who attended California Polytechnic State College, San Luis Obispo, the Related Press reported in 2004. She majored in horticulture. It was there she met her husband, and the 2 married in 1997. The couple moved to Modesto to be near Laci’s household, based on AP.

What occurred to Laci Peterson?

On Dec. 23, 2002, Laci Peterson and her husband visited her sister, Amy Rocha. That night, she spoke on the telephone along with her mom, Sharon. The next day, Christmas Eve, Scott and her stepfather reported Laci lacking.

Scott informed police he’d final seen his spouse that morning of their Central California house. He’d gone fishing, telling police he’d been on the Berkeley Marina, although Rocha later testified he’d stated he was taking part in golf that day, AP reported. When Scott returned house, Laci’s automobile was within the driveway, however his spouse wasn’t there.

