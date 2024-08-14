Who to Follow During Bama Rush 2024: A Guide to the TikTok Trend

The 2024 College of Alabama pledge class has arrived for the return of Bama Rush, and TikTok couldn’t be extra excited.

An entire new forged is slowly being revealed as viewers resolve who might be this yr’s sorority standouts. For the final 4 years, PNMs have shared day by day updates with outfit and rush bag particulars, dorm excursions, pledge reveals and extra.

The social media phenomenon was explored in Rachel Fleit’s documentary Bama Rush, which debuted on Max in 2023, however not a lot has slowed the pattern. Bama Rush delved into the historical past and strict custom behind Greek life on the College of Alabama, following the journeys of a number of women making ready for and collaborating in rush whereas making an attempt to reveal the allegedly corrupt system.

“I actually wished to discover sorority life as a result of I felt prefer it was going to be a lightning rod to speak about all of those different issues that younger girls face, like physique picture and sexual assault and racism, classism,” Fleit informed NPR of her inspiration for the movie on the time. (Neither the Nationwide Panhellenic Convention nor the sorority system on the college participated within the movie.)

With the beginning of a brand new college yr approaching, TikTok customers are as soon as once more following together with #BamaRush. Maintain studying to be taught extra about this yr’s main gamers and different returning stars:

Acquainted Faces:

Kylan Darnell, ‘22

Darnell grew to become the face of RushTok in 2022 when she gained a following from her day by day outfit movies (or OOTDs). After becoming a member of Alabama’s chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha, Darnell has continued to replace her followers on annual rush content material.

Bella Grace Gates, ‘23

The Michigan native was a part of the 2023 Pi Beta Phi pledge class and has stored up along with her rush content material going into the 2024 college season.

Morgan Cadenhead

Cadenhead is a returning PNM from final season’s recruitment who sadly didn’t get a bid final yr. She determined to return for one more yr of rush as a sophomore, telling followers that she’s “extra knowledgeable” than she was the primary time. Cadenhead has continued to develop her following since final recruitment season, filming a street to hurry sequence main as much as this yr’s occasions.

Newbies:

Mayce ‘Could’ Chandler

Just a few days into this yr’s rush, Chandler has already established herself as a standout in her pledge class. The image-perfect sorority woman, many have declared Chandler their “rush crush” for her excessive vitality, luxurious southern model and daring blonde hair. She began to achieve a following earlier than rush even started along with her “Bama sure” OOTDs and “what’s in my bag” TikToks.

Blair Vickery

The Georgia native acquired an early begin to her Bama Rush content material with a viral move-in vlog. Alongside her roommate, Sydney Daniel, Vickery has stored Us up to date with day by day vlogs and “prepare with me” movies. The roomies’ movies additionally characteristic their decked-out dorm with matching pink decor.

Jayla Moss and Samara Reinhart

Moss’ first rush-themed TikTok with roommate Samara Reinhart went viral, marking the beginning of the brand new Bama Rush season. Documenting cute and colourful rush outfits collectively, viewers are already dubbing Moss and Reinhart their favourite Rush duo. They’ve additionally turn out to be the faces of “Black Bama Rush” this yr, which helps minority PNMs within the traditionally discriminatory system.

Bre Morris

Morris has been on high of RushTok for the reason that begin of the summer season when she started documenting her dorm and recruitment hauls. Because the kickoff formally approached, she shared her preparation together with nails, hair and a tan. Her hottest video to this point exhibits her and her mom standing beside a packed automotive with Barbie audio enjoying within the background. The digital camera in the end turns to disclose two extra packed vehicles.

“Maybeeee I’m an over packer…. (this did take SEVERAL hours to shove in),” she wrote within the caption.

Charity Livia

Livia’s journey to hurry appeared very completely different from her fellow sorority hopefuls. The Military veteran is taking time without work from energetic service to pursue her schooling on the College of Alabama. She is getting into the category of 2028 to review political science in hopes of being a lawyer, and her enthusiasm for rush has made her a fast fan favourite.