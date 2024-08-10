Who played well against Giants

The Detroit Lions bought their first style of dwell motion in a recreation setting Thursday night time within the sloppy circumstances at MetLife Stadium in opposition to the New York Giants within the preseason opener.

The Lions rested most of their anticipated starters for the common season to keep away from an pointless damage and provides ample alternative to younger gamers or these engaged ready battle or positioned deeper on the depth chart within the 14-3 loss to the Giants.

The product on the sector Thursday night time wasn’t the prettiest because the Lions solely mustered three factors, but it surely additionally “wasn’t terrible” as head coach Dan Campbell put it on the TV broadcast. This gave the employees an opportunity to see the Lions’ depth items and rookies in several recreation conditions, and take a look at out new methods, together with with the NFL’s new kickoff guidelines.

