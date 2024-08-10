Who played well against Giants

The Detroit Lions bought their first style of dwell motion in a recreation setting Thursday night time within the sloppy circumstances at MetLife Stadium in opposition to the New York Giants within the preseason opener.

The Lions rested most of their anticipated starters for the common season to keep away from an pointless damage and provides ample alternative to younger gamers or these engaged ready battle or positioned deeper on the depth chart within the 14-3 loss to the Giants.

The product on the sector Thursday night time wasn’t the prettiest because the Lions solely mustered three factors, but it surely additionally “wasn’t terrible” as head coach Dan Campbell put it on the TV broadcast. This gave the employees an opportunity to see the Lions’ depth items and rookies in several recreation conditions, and take a look at out new methods, together with with the NFL’s new kickoff guidelines.

Listed below are a couple of gamers that stood out, each in an excellent and dangerous manner, for the Lions final night time within the exhibition motion.

Winners

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

The hope for rookies within the preseason is that they match their pre-draft billing. First- and second-round cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. did their jobs final night time beginning in opposition to the Giants’ second-team offense led by quarterback Drew Lock. (Starter Carlton Davis III didn’t swimsuit up.) Arnold performed the primary three sequence, and didn’t see any motion in a quiet night time for him.

Rakestraw performed longer into the primary quarter and recorded three tackles. He confirmed a knack for dealing with himself in opposition to speedy receivers in man protection, and was capable of end a deal with.

SHAWN WINDSOR:Hendon Hooker introduced a burst of sunshine to Lions on a moist and dreary night time. Then it was over.

One other instance: Lock should not have thrown this ball into double protection within the first place, however Rakestraw was throughout Isaiah Hodgins’ submit route on the prime, and it ends in a simple interception for security Brandon Joseph.

S Brandon Joseph and the go protection

Brandon Joseph began at security with Kerby Joseph getting the night time off. He created the Lions’ solely factors together with his first-quarter interception, exhibiting good instincts to leap the route, knocked down one other go and had three solo tackles whereas becoming in opposition to the run within the field early.

The Lions’ secondary had an excellent night time within the wet circumstances, holding the Giants to 95 passing yards on 12 completions. The Lions recorded two sacks, one from Nate Lynn and one from Isaac Ukwu, with Brodric Martin serving to create Lynn’s alternative. Robertson had an excellent night time from the beginning nickel spot with two tackles and breaking apart a go.

Okay Jake Bates

Bates, a Michigan Panthers standout within the United Soccer League within the spring, did not have an ideal begin to camp kicking discipline objectives, however nailed his solely try in his debut — a 53-yarder from the left hash within the first quarter — for the Lions’ solely factors. The one knock on his efficiency was the kickoff penalty he bought for touchdown the ball in need of the brand new kickoff touchdown zone on a line drive try, giving the Giants the ball at their very own 40-yard line.

LS Hogan Hatten

Hatten confirmed versatility that would give him additional consideration within the snapping competitors with incumbent Scott Daly. Hatten, an undrafted free agent out of Idaho, performed linebacker within the fourth quarter along with his snapping duties. The Lions’ TV broadcast stated Campbell got here to him with the concept throughout workforce walkthroughs Wednesday, and Hatten held his personal and bought in on two tackles.

WR Isaiah Williams

The Lions rested three receivers, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond, and let the remainder of the gamers within the room get loads of snaps. Isaiah Williams, an undrafted free agent out of Illinois, had one of the best night time with 4 catches for 35 yards. He bought open a couple of occasions one-on-one beneath and made a pleasant catch in opposition to tight protection within the pink zone. Final 12 months’s seventh-round choose Antoine Inexperienced had three catches for 13 yards earlier than exiting with a “neck concussion,” and veteran Donovan Peoples-Jones hauled in a 26-yard catch over the center within the second half.

RB Sione Vaki

Sione Vaki, the Lions’ second fourth-round choose in 2024, confirmed some pop with the ball in his arms, ending with 29 yards on 4 carries and as a returner.

Losers

QB Nate Sudfeld

Sudfeld, 30, began the sport at quarterback however struggled with the chance earlier than giving approach to Hendon Hooker for the second half and ultimately having to complete the sport after Hooker’s damage. He accomplished 13 of 24 passes for 96 yards with one interception within the pink zone and was sacked 4 occasions. He was not persistently correct and the Lions offense couldn’t transfer the ball.

Hooker had the offense shifting up and down the sector in his two sequence, finishing 5 of 9 passes for 36 yards whereas including 34 yards dashing, however needed to depart the sport early and was identified with a concussion, the workforce stated.

S Morice Norris

The largest play of the sport was the Giants’ 48-yard landing run courtesy of second-year again Eric Grey. The Giants offensive line created a pleasant gap to the second degree the place Norris, an undrafted free agent security out of Fresno State, had the possibility to deal with him however got here up fully empty as an alternative, resulting in the landing. Norris had been having an excellent camp earlier than the sport as a depth possibility at security enjoying as a centerfield possibility

WR Daurice Fountain

Fountain had been one of many early names to observe in camp for the vast receiver No. 3 job after working subsequent to St. Brown and Williams, however he did not file a catch on three targets Thursday. The Lions focused 18 gamers on passing performs final night time, with 12 recording not less than one catch.

