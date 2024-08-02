Who is Yusuf Dikec, the Turkish shooter who went viral at the 2024 Olympics?

Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec has gone viral on social media for his seemingly informal perspective whereas capturing his solution to a silver medal on the 2024 Olympics.Associated video above: Crew USA competes in numerous sports activities at Paris OlympicsThe most-shared photographs present Dikec capturing in a T-shirt with one hand in his pocket, a seemingly customary pair of glasses and an emotionless look on his face. He is been likened to a daily man competing on the Olympics, or perhaps a hitman.The 51-year-old is not any newcomer, although. He is competed at each Summer season Olympics since 2008.Some memes distinction Dikec together with his Serbian opponent Damir Mikec, who was carrying a blinder over one eye, a lens over the opposite and a big pair of ear defenders.Did Dikec win a medal?He did, and it made historical past.Dikec and Sevval Ilayda Tarhan gained the silver medal in blended group 10-meter air pistol capturing Tuesday. It was Turkey’s first-ever medal in Olympic capturing.Mikec and Zorana Arunovic gained gold for Serbia. The bronze went to India’s Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh.Not like Dikec, his teammate Tarhan was competing with massive ear defenders and a visor, in addition to braids within the purple and white colours of the Turkish flag. She was capturing with one hand in her pocket, too.Dikec was thirteenth in his particular person occasion and is now completed on the Paris Olympics. He is looking forward to the subsequent Video games in 2028, although. “I hope subsequent in Los Angeles (for) a gold medal,” he mentioned Tuesday. What does he take into consideration going viral?Dikec appears to be embracing the pattern, reposting a video compilation of Turkish-language memes about him to his Instagram web page.The capturing occasions had been held round three hours’ drive south of Paris. Dikec and Tarhan made the journey to the French capital Wednesday, the place they had been greeted with cheers on the Champions Park, an open-air venue the place medalists have fun with followers.Why did not Dikec put on extra gear?Shooters have some freedom about how they costume for competitors.Many shooters on the Olympic vary in Chateauroux, central France, select to put on visors to scale back the glare of the lights or so-called blinders over one eye to get a greater focus for the attention which is trying down the sights.It is not fairly true that Dikec wasn’t carrying any capturing gear. He had yellow earplugs to dam out distractions whereas he shot within the last. They only weren’t seen from the angle of the picture which went viral.Identical to Dikec, Chinese language rifle shooter Liu Yukun gained a gold medal Thursday carrying earplugs however no blinder or visor. Produce other shooters gone viral on the 2024 Olympics?Sure, South Korean pistol shooter Kim Yeji’s assured demeanor and dramatic stance have introduced reward on social media for her “most important character vitality”.“The Olympic #shootingsport stars we didn’t know we would have liked,” the official Olympics account on X posted Thursday with photos of Kim and Dikec.Kim gained silver within the ladies’s 10-meter air pistol occasion Sunday behind her South Korean teammate Oh Ye Jin. Kim and Oh are roommates and Kim mentioned she was happy Oh received the gold as a result of she sees her like a “youngest sibling.”Kim is about to compete once more Friday in qualification for the ladies’s 25-meter pistol occasion.

Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec has gone viral on social media for his seemingly informal perspective whereas capturing his solution to a silver medal on the 2024 Olympics. Associated video above: Crew USA competes in numerous sports activities at Paris Olympics Probably the most-shared photographs present Dikec capturing in a T-shirt with one hand in his pocket, a seemingly customary pair of glasses and an emotionless look on his face. He is been likened to a daily man competing on the Olympics, or perhaps a hitman. The 51-year-old is not any newcomer, although. He is competed at each Summer season Olympics since 2008. Some memes distinction Dikec together with his Serbian opponent Damir Mikec, who was carrying a blinder over one eye, a lens over the opposite and a big pair of ear defenders. Did Dikec win a medal? He did, and it made historical past. Dikec and Sevval Ilayda Tarhan gained the silver medal in blended group 10-meter air pistol capturing Tuesday. It was Turkey’s first-ever medal in Olympic capturing. Mikec and Zorana Arunovic gained gold for Serbia. The bronze went to India’s Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh. Not like Dikec, his teammate Tarhan was competing with massive ear defenders and a visor, in addition to braids within the purple and white colours of the Turkish flag. She was capturing with one hand in her pocket, too. Dikec was thirteenth in his particular person occasion and is now completed on the Paris Olympics. He is looking forward to the subsequent Video games in 2028, although. “I hope subsequent in Los Angeles (for) a gold medal,” he mentioned Tuesday. Manish Swarup Turkey’s Savval Ilayda Tarhan, left, and Yususf Dikec compete within the 10m air pistol blended group gold medal occasion on the 2024 Summer season Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. What does he take into consideration going viral? Dikec appears to be embracing the pattern, reposting a video compilation of Turkish-language memes about him to his Instagram web page. The capturing occasions had been held round three hours’ drive south of Paris. Dikec and Tarhan made the journey to the French capital Wednesday, the place they had been greeted with cheers on the Champions Park, an open-air venue the place medalists have fun with followers. ALAIN JOCARD Turkey’s Yusuf Dikec competes within the capturing 10m air pistol blended group gold medal match in the course of the Paris 2024 Olympic Video games at Chateauroux Taking pictures Centre on July 30, 2024. Why did not Dikec put on extra gear? Shooters have some freedom about how they costume for competitors. Many shooters on the Olympic vary in Chateauroux, central France, select to put on visors to scale back the glare of the lights or so-called blinders over one eye to get a greater focus for the attention which is trying down the sights. It is not fairly true that Dikec wasn’t carrying any capturing gear. He had yellow earplugs to dam out distractions whereas he shot within the last. They only weren’t seen from the angle of the picture which went viral. Identical to Dikec, Chinese language rifle shooter Liu Yukun gained a gold medal Thursday carrying earplugs however no blinder or visor. Charles McQuillan Silver medalists Sevval Ilayda Tarhan and Yusuf Dikec of Crew Turkiye pose on the rostrum in the course of the Taking pictures 10m Air Pistol Blended Crew medal ceremony on day 4 of the Olympic Video games Paris 2024 at Chateauroux Taking pictures Centre on July 30, 2024 in Chateauroux, France. Produce other shooters gone viral on the 2024 Olympics? Sure, South Korean pistol shooter Kim Yeji’s assured demeanor and dramatic stance have introduced reward on social media for her “most important character vitality”. “The Olympic #shootingsport stars we didn’t know we would have liked,” the official Olympics account on X posted Thursday with photos of Kim and Dikec. Kim gained silver within the ladies’s 10-meter air pistol occasion Sunday behind her South Korean teammate Oh Ye Jin. Kim and Oh are roommates and Kim mentioned she was happy Oh received the gold as a result of she sees her like a “youngest sibling.” Kim is about to compete once more Friday in qualification for the ladies’s 25-meter pistol occasion.