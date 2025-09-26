He’s a two-time major champion and Ryder Cup winner – but who is Xander Schauffele’s wife? Meet Maya Lowe…

Xander Schauffele’s 2024 was a longtime coming.

The American star had already racked up a number of wins around the world, as well as being on triumphant Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams. All that was missing was a major.

And, just like the saying goes, you wait ages for one then two come along at once.

Schauffele bagged both the PGA Championship and The Open in a four-month spell that also saw him finish in the top eight at the Masters and US Open.

And no one was happier than his wife, Maya.

“This means everything,” she told The Athletic after Schauffele lifted the Wanamaker Trophy. “Everything that he has worked hard for, it just goes to show that you’ll see results if you put in the work. He deserves it more than anything. I’ve seen the dedication, the work that he puts in, the hours. Even during off weeks, there’s never an off week. They’re constantly practicing. The grind never stops.”

She added, “I’m really quite emotional. I think what this means to him is that this is exactly what he’s meant to do – to play golf at this level. He’s doing what he loves.”

Schauffele responded: “My wife has the most inside track to my emotions on a day-to-day basis, so she just knows how much not winning has been wearing on me.

“My wife keeps me grounded, so I know she was emotional just because she knows how much this means to me and she’s been so supportive my entire career, and it’s really cool for me to share it with her.”

Who is Xander Schauffele’s wife, Maya Lowe?

The pair met in 2014 while they were students. Schauffele was at San Diego State State, while Lowe was at the University of California.

She graduated with a degree in Science and Public Health, before earning a master’s in Health Administration at the University of Maryland.

During her college years, Lowe volunteered for the Peace Corps and Project Concern International. She has since worked for Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest and the Xander Schauffele Family Foundation.

In 2015, Schauffele posted a photo of the pair on his Instagram page with the caption: “One year with this amazing girl, could not be happier.”

In a 2022 post, he celebrated another one year anniversary – this time of the couple’s marriage.

“I proposed to her on New Year’s eve at Torrey Pines beach,” he wrote. “We’ve been together since college and have made it through many of life’s changes. I’m grateful for you and the years to come.”

Their wedding was a small affair in Las Vegas, with their dogs, Chewie and Momo, each playing a role in the day.

In the summer of 2025, the couple welcomed their first child – a son, named Victor.

The pair are close friends with Schauffele’s Ryder Cup teammate Patrick Cantlay and his wife Nikki.