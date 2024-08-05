Who is U.S. cyclist Kristen Faulkner, the winner of the women’s road race?

She stop her enterprise capitalist job in 2021 to pursue coaching full time. She received the 2024 U.S. Professional Street Race and solely had three Grand Tour stage wins over the previous two years, not practically as many as her opponents that surrounded her on the finish of the ladies’s race in Paris.

Although she preferred highway biking extra and rides professionally for EF Schooling-Cannondale, it was observe biking that originally certified her for the Olympics. USA Biking invited her to Colorado Springs in 2023 to judge her potential for the staff pursuit program. After that, she competed in a race in February 2024 with the staff pursuit squad and was named to the observe biking staff after that.

Faulkner tried to qualify for one of many two highway race positions accessible for People on the 2024 Video games. She simply narrowly missed the minimize when she misplaced to Knibb by 11 seconds on the U.S. highway biking time trial championships. Knibb, a triathlete, shocked everybody when she received the race, simply her second highway biking race of her skilled profession.

She doesn’t simply excel on the bike. She graduated from Harvard College in 2016 with a level in laptop science. She was a varsity rower for 2 years in school and at the moment holds Harvard’s report for the quickest 2k erg (indoor rowing machine) time for light-weight ladies.

By way of her private life, she grew up in Homer, Alaska and is proud to be from the fishing city. She can be captivated with gender equality and supporting extra ladies in expertise and entrepreneurship.

She may have an opportunity to win a second medal on the Video games when she hits the observe on Tuesday August sixth at 11:30 a.m. ET, within the ladies’s staff pursuit.