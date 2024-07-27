Who Is The French Singer at The Olympics? Meet Aya Nakamura

Nakamura is a multi-platinum-selling pop star with 25 prime ten singles in France, and greater than 20 million followers on social media, The New York Instances reported. Her songs have been streamed seven billion instances, and final yr she made historical past when she bought out three Paris concert events in simply quarter-hour, in line with The Guardian.

One among her hottest songs, “Pookie,” is a model of the slang-word poucave, which comes from the Romani language for “traitor” or “rat.”

However Nakamura is greatest identified for her tune “Djadja” that hit the airwaves in 2018 and have become a number-one hit in France. The tune has been streamed about one billion instances, The New York Instances stated.

Within the anthem for feminine empowerment, she sings, “I’m not your catin,” which is a centuries-old French time period for “prostitute.”

“A ‘djadja’ is mainly a man spreading false rumors a few woman he couldn’t sleep with,” she instructed Dazed. “It’s my story.”

She added that she created the time period “djadja.”

“The title itself doesn’t imply something,” she stated in an interview with Dazed. “I may have picked any random title. I invented the time period ‘djadja’ to consult with a man I regarded as much as…and was finally upset in. Sadly, folks too usually consider the person’s facet of the story. Why ought to we assume the women are mythomaniacs? It’s additionally about an upfront woman who tells it like it’s.”

The tune has change into an anthem for feminist protests, and the lyrics have been woven into chants and indicators.

“Seeing my face on banners throughout feminist protests was very reassuring within the sense that I spotted there have been many ladies like me,” Nakamura stated to Dazed.

The tune was so fashionable throughout Europe, Nakamura turned the primary French feminine artist to prime the Dutch charts since Edith Piaf in 1961, in line with Hype journal.

She received huge at France’s Les Flammes awards for rap, R&B and pop in April 2024, taking house feminine artist of the yr, pop album of the yr and worldwide star of the yr, and devoted her awards to “all black girls.”

“I’m very honored as a result of being a black artist and coming from the banlieue could be very tough,” she stated on the awards, The Guardian reported. (Whereas banlieue technically simply means “suburb” in France, it’s often used to connote immigrant neighborhoods on the outskirts of Paris which are economically disenfranchised.)