Who is Simone Biles’ Husband? All About Jonathan Owens

Jonathan Owens has been on his ft on the Paris Olympics, cheering for his champion spouse, Simone Biles.

The NFL participant, 29, has been the gymnast’s greatest fan all through her Olympic run to this point this summer time, praising Biles for profitable a gold with Group USA throughout the group finals July 30.

“Witnessing historical past each time you step on the mat,” Owens wrote in an Instagram publish.

The win precipitated his spouse to develop into probably the most adorned Olympic American gymnast of all time — and he didn’t let that go unnoticed.

“Congrats child on turning into probably the most adorned American gymnast in Olympic historical past!!!! Simply wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So grateful i used to be there to see it,” he wrote, concluding the caption with pink, white and blue hearts emoji.

Learn on for extra on Owens, who has spent 5 seasons within the NFL, and his personal legacy in sports activities.

Jonathan Owens is an NFL participant

Apart from being married to presumably the best Olympic gymnast of all time, Owens is an expert athlete himself. The 29-year-old was drafted as a security for the Chicago Bears in 2023, signing a two-year contract in March.

After graduating from Missouri Western State, Owens entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, per his Bears bio. Nevertheless, attributable to an damage within the offseason, he remained on the damage checklist for the rest of the common season and missed his rookie yr.

In September 2019, Owens signed with the Houston Texans, the place he spent the vast majority of the season on the observe squad. By 2022, he began all 17 video games.

Owens signed with the Inexperienced Bay Packers in Might 2023 and performed in all 17 video games within the common season, beginning for 11 of these matchups.

Jonathan Owens #34 of the Inexperienced Bay Packers reacts within the second half towards the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Discipline on November 05, 2023 in Inexperienced Bay, Wisconsin. Patrick McDermott / Getty Photographs

He is initially from Saint Louis, Missouri

Rising up in Saint Louis, Missouri, Owens attended Christian Brothers Faculty Excessive Faculty, the place performed soccer and was named linebacker of the yr, per his Missouri Western State bio.

He majored in pre-physical remedy at Missouri Western State

At his first yr at Missouri Western State in 2013, Owens was redshirted from the group. He then performed by means of 2017, when he was named the college’s Male Pupil-Athlete of the Yr, per his bio.

The college additionally famous that Owens majored in pre-physical remedy with the “dream” of at some point turning into a physician. Missouri Western additionally supplied a number of different enjoyable information like Owens favourite meals being bitter worms, his favourite dessert is cheesecake and the best affect on his life is his mother.

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles met on-line

Amid lockdown for the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, Owens and Biles exchanged messages on-line. She later confirmed to Glamour that the couple met on courting app Raya.

“He would say I slid into his DMs,” she informed WSJ. Journal. “I noticed him and I used to be like, ‘Oh, he’s fairly cute,’ so I mentioned hello … after which I noticed that he was within the Houston space, so we began chatting slightly bit, after which we went to hang around every week or two later.”

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles kisses husband Jonathan Owens in 2023. Stacy Revere / Getty Photographs

When discussing how they initially met to Texas Month-to-month in 2021, Owens mentioned that he didn’t know who Biles was when he first noticed her on the app.

Recounting the story on a 2023 episode of the “Pivot” podcast, Owens mentioned, “She pops up and I’m like, ‘Let me see who that is’ … I had by no means actually paid consideration to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity.”

Who’s the catch? Owens’ feedback led to backlash

Following Owens’ look on the “Pivot” podcast, Biles’ followers criticized Owens for not figuring out who she was and for suggesting he was the “catch” of their relationship.

The couple has addressed the controversy on a number of events. Amid the uproar, Biles referred to her followers in a December 2023 publish on the X platform, writing, “Are y’all executed but?”

Then, in April 2024, she went in additional element on Alex Cooper’s “Name Her Daddy” podcast.

She mentioned she was “within the room” throughout the “Pivot” interview and mentioned she was “feeling nice” as her husband spoke.

“So, every time he did that interview, I assumed the whole lot was OK. “After which I’m going on Twitter, and everyone’s like, ‘Divorce this man, he’s imply,’” she mentioned. “I’m like, he’s the sweetest. He praises the bottom that I stroll on. Actually, I’ve by no means met a person like him.”

The response, she mentioned, in the end was hurtful.

“So I assumed it was hilarious at first after which they harm my emotions,” she mentioned. “One night time, I broke down and I’m like, why are you guys speaking about my husband like this? You don’t know him, you don’t know who he’s, and if anyone’s met him, they know he’s the sweetest man and can do something for anyone.”

In a July US Weekly interview, Owens defined why he and Biles make a degree to deal with the controversy.

“Our greatest factor is, we all know that these folks don’t know us from a can of paint,” he mentioned. “I can’t base how I really feel off how one other particular person thinks I’m alleged to be … Everybody has a voice, however we do an excellent job of tuning it out. However generally you must categorical your self and let folks know, like, ‘You’re within the mistaken.’”

He proposed in February 2022

In the future after Valentine’s Day, Biles shared a sequence of joyful photographs on Instagram that includes the second Owens dropped down on one knee to pop the query.

“THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote.

“I can’t wait to spend ceaselessly & ever with you, you’re the whole lot I dreamed of and extra! Let’s get married FIANCÉ,” Biles wrote.

On their engagement anniversary, Owens shared two footage of the sundown second in a gazebo. in a single image, they’re each flashing massive smiles and within the different, they’re sharing a kiss.

“Pleased Valentine’s Day to my finest good friend,” he captioned the publish with two pink coronary heart emoji. “I can’t consider that it’s been 2 years since this wonderful day, man does time fly.”

He continued, “You’re my rock, i really feel like i can accomplish something so long as i’ve you by my aspect. So excited to see the place life takes us, I like you a lot child.”

Their weddings passed off within the spring of 2023

Owens and Biles tied the knot in April 2023, marrying in an intimate courthouse ceremony in Houston. The couple celebrated their nuptials with candy photographs on Instagram.

Carrying a tulle white gown with an enormous bouquet of white flowers, Biles captioned the publish, “I do 🤍 formally owens,” of marrying the NFL participant, who sported a sand-colored swimsuit with white loafers.

In Might 2023, Owens shared photographs from an even bigger beach-side wedding ceremony ceremony and celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“The right night,” he captioned the publish with a sparkle emoji. “The marriage was wonderful and most significantly, my spouse regarded STUNNING. Thanks to everybody who got here out to have fun The Owens!! This weekend is one we’ll always remember.”

The gorgeous couple was all smiles as Biles appeared in a strapless white robe with a corseted floral sample and Owens donned a beige swimsuit.

The publish sits on the high of Owens’ Instagram web page as one in all three pinned publish, all of that are from the couple’s wedding ceremony.

Owens and Biles have been all of a sudden in a long-distance relationship lower than every week after their vacation spot wedding ceremony, the gymnast mentioned on TODAY in September 2023.

Biles defined that she and her husband have been newlyweds when he signed with the Packers and moved to Wisconsin to hitch the group.

They help one another at soccer video games and gymnastics meets

Followers first noticed a glimpse into Owens’ help for Biles in June 2021, when he shared that he watched her compete in particular person for the primary time.

Owens attended the U.S. Gymnastics Championship, the place Biles garnered her seventh nationwide title.

“What an incredible expertise,” Owens wrote, alongside a photograph of himself and Biles, who’s holding a pink rose. “First time getting to observe you compete in particular person and also you didn’t disappoint. It’s so cool that I get to observe you do what you like, and be one of the best at that!! I’m so pleased with you my lil champ. Trials up subsequent and also you already know I’m there!! Love you child.”

Owens hasn’t been the one supportive companion through the years, although. Biles has additionally proudly attended his Packers video games, sharing kisses along with her husband on the sidelines.

Biles additionally voiced how genuinely impressed she is by her husband.

She wrote on Instagram in January, “It’s been a helluva season & there’s a lot to be pleased with. I’m so pleased with the work you’ve put in & the arrogance you exude all through your performs. I like you Jonathan! one other soccer season blissful & wholesome within the books.”

Simone Biles helps husband Jonathan Owens at this Inexperienced Bay Packers video games. @simonebiles by way of Instagram

When it got here to the Olympics, Owens needed to take day without work from coaching camp

Biles revealed in a June press convention that the Bears gave her husband day without work from coaching camp to attend the Video games.

“The Bears are literally granting him a pair days off from coaching camp, so he’ll be there, sure,” Biles mentioned. “For only a quick little time.”

Earlier than he may bodily be there, Owens shared Instagram tales cheering on his spouse throughout the Olympics qualifying rounds, with a entrance row seat within the consolation of his mattress.

“Let’s go!” he roared within the video. “Woo! Let’s go, child! Wanting good, child!”

@jowens on Instagram

Then, Owens documented his journey to Paris to help his spouse as she made historical past on the Summer season Video games, sharing a snap from the aircraft.

@simonebiles by way of Instagram

Sporting her new gold medal for Group USA round his neck, Owens was all smiles as he stood near Biles in an Instagram image.

“Witnessing historical past each time you step on the mat. Congrats child on turning into probably the most adorned American gymnast in Olympic historical past!!!! Simply wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So grateful i used to be there to see it,” he wrote with the pink, white and blue coronary heart emoji.

They opened up about their bond in a Netflix documentary

Within the Netflix docuseries, Biles known as her husband “a shoulder to lean on” after a troublesome time in 2021 when she withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics.

“Publish Tokyo, Jonathan was identical to, I imply, he at all times has an excellent head on his shoulders, and he’s like, ‘You’ll get again to the place you have been,’ and made positive I used to be staying on high of my coaching,” Biles mentioned.

“He was ensuring I used to be going to my remedy periods and was making an attempt to do as a lot as he may, with out form of being bossy, however he was actually identical to a shoulder to lean on as a result of he noticed like these darkish occasions after Tokyo,” she continued.

Likewise, Owens expressed how Biles reciprocated the hassle to make him a greater particular person, inspiring the NFL participant to go to remedy himself.

“She mentioned, ‘I believe you want to see somebody,’ and I’m like, ‘See who?’” Owens mentioned. “It’s a humbling factor as a result of you must return and have a look at your self within the mirror.

“You bought to have the ability to speak about it and you recognize, I really feel like when folks don’t have that outlet to have the ability to discuss, it makes you retain it in and that’s the worst factor you are able to do as a result of that simply builds as much as the purpose the place you’re not accountable for your feelings anymore,” he continued.

“I credit score that to her although, she actually opened my eyes,” Owens mentioned.