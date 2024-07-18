Who is RNC speaker Kimberly Guilfoyle, fiancée to Donald Trump Jr?

The final time Kimberly Guilfoyle spoke at a Republican Nationwide Conference for Trump, it was 2020, a Trump-Pence ticket and she or he shouted her endorsement of Trump as a preacher would possibly the phrase of God.

However who’s Kimberly Guilfoyle?

Kimberly Guilfoyle is engaged to Donald Trump Jr

Guilfoyle is the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., the previous spouse of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom and served as the primary girl of San Francisco within the first two years Newsom served as mayor, from 2003 to 2005.

Like her future father-in-law, Guilfoyle is an American TV persona, however she’s additionally a prosecutor, incomes a regulation diploma from the College of San Francisco Faculty of Regulation in 1994.

When she made her first TV appearances, it was beneath Kimberly Guilfoyle Newsom, and she or he went on to TV reveals like “Wolf Blitzer Reviews” and “Anderson Cooper 360°.” However when she shed Newsom from her identify, she recast herself as somebody extra prone to seem on extra right-leaning reveals like “Hannity & Colmes” and “Fox and Buddies.”

Guilfoyle was married to Newsom from 2001 to 2006. She totally shed her final identify and all that got here with it when she was dubbed a information anchor for Fox Information in 2006, internet hosting the present “The Lineup” and co-hosting “The 5.”

What’s Kimberly Guilfoyle recognized for?

She’s most recognized for her three-year stint on the Court docket TV present, “Each Sides,” the place Guilfoyle flexed her prosecutorial experience. And naturally, she’s recognized for her eponymous present, The Kimberly Guilfoyle Present, which solely started airing in 2023.

She and Trump Jr. began relationship in 2018.

Kimberly Guilfoyle additionally spoke on the 2020 RNC in Charlotte

Final time she spoke in regards to the former president, she informed the 2020 RNC crowd he “emancipates and lifts you as much as reside your American dream.” Pumping her fist above the rostrum, she spoke of future and talent, however she additionally described Biden and Democrats as socialist tricksters.

“Do not let Democrats destroy your households, your lives and your future,” Guilfoyle stated in 2020. “Do not allow them to kill future generations.”

Guilfoyle is slated to talk Wednesday night on the RNC between 7:30 and eight p.m.