Who Is Michael Polansky, Lady Gaga’s Rumored Fiancé?

Haven’t you heard? Woman Gaga and Michael Polansky are engaged—nicely, based on Tiktok, anyway. On Sunday, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal posted a video on the social media app the place Gaga seemingly refers to Polansky as her fiancé. It rapidly went viral.

Lots of the feedback got here from Gaga’s fan base of Little Monsters, thrilled that it appeared she can be marrying her boyfriend of 4 years. Nonetheless, many additionally got here from folks questioning who, precisely Polansky is, as the 2 have saved a remarkably low profile all through their relationship.

So, for these within the latter camp, right here’s every part we find out about Michael Polansky.

He’s the C.E.O. of Sean Parker’s The Parker Group

Polansky is the chief govt officer of The Parker Group, an organization that oversees the enterprise and charitable pursuits of Napster Founder and Fb investor Sean Parker. (Parker was performed by Justin Timberlake within the critically acclaimed movie about Fb’s founding, The Social Community.)

He’s a Harvard graduate

Polansky studied utilized arithmetic and pc science at Harvard College, graduating in 2006. He attended the distinguished college similtaneously Mark Zuckerberg, who famously dropped out in 2004 to focus on constructing Fb.

He lives in San Francisco

Polansky is predicated within the Northern California metropolis—unsurprisingly for somebody whose work has deep roots in Silicon Valley’s tech business. He’s additionally a famous fan of the San Francisco 49ers soccer crew, and was noticed with Gaga within the stands on the 2024 Tremendous Bowl, the place the 49ers confronted off towards the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs.

Talking of soccer—he and Woman Gaga are followers

Whereas the world nonetheless doesn’t know the way the financier and the singer met, they did make their relationship public on the 2020 Tremendous Bowl in Miami. After a weekend spent attending high-profile events, Gaga laborious launched Polansky on Instagram: “We had a lot enjoyable in Miami. Like to all my little monsters and followers, you’re the most effective!” Gaga wrote on Instagram, alongside a photograph of her and Polansky embracing on a yacht.