Who is Lt. Dan? TikTok sailor rode out Hurricane Milton on boat

In the event you’ve been scrolling down #TampaTok throughout Hurricane Milton, you’ve got in all probability come throughout Joe Malinowski, higher identified on social media as “Lt. Dan.”

Malinowski, 54, was adamant about driving out Milton on his 22-foot sailboat. Many Floridians evacuated the state in droves to flee the looming storm, whereas others, like Malinowski, took their possibilities.

He stated he had no issues through the storm, elevating his arm in triumph because the solar rose over Tampa Bay.

The tattooed sailor had been live-streaming his adventures aboard the Seashell for a number of days, catching media consideration for his plan to remain moored within the harbor as Milton handed.“The hand of god was over Tampa,” Malinowski declared Thursday morning. “It wasn’t too unhealthy.”

Followers gathered to verify on Malinowski after the storm: ‘You made it’

Thursday morning, a rising stream of Tampa residents made their method to Bayshore Boulevard to verify on Malinowski, whose “Lt. Dan” nickname refers to a equally disabled Forrest Gump film character. He’s lacking his decrease left leg.“You made it! I’m so glad you’re secure,” Tampa resident Monet Rahall, 28, known as all the way down to Malinowski.Rahall stated she needed to come verify on Malinowski for herself, after watching his movies whereas she rode out the storm at her close by house.“He’s an icon,” she stated. “I noticed him on the Web and wished to see him for myself.”

Previous to the storm

Malinowski’s story went viral by way of a sequence of movies posted by TikTok creator Tampa Terrence. Earlier than the storm, he defined his resolution to remain on his vessel.

“I put my religion in God. I do not put my religion in man,” he defined. “God informed me to come back out right here and get a ship. I got here out right here and acquired a ship. The whole lot he is been telling me the previous few days, I am doing the best factor. He acquired my again. I am in good condition. I ain’t sweating it.”

Tampa radio station WUFT reported that Malinowski’s background consists of a number of prison allegations and prices, amongst them assaulting a police officer and aggravated battery of a girl.

The remark part was flooded with individuals who thought of his resolution a nasty concept: “It is a life or dying state of affairs,” one person commented.

Climate consultants and native officers harassed the significance of residents searching for security from the doubtless lethal storm.

“I can say with none dramatization in any way: In the event you select to remain in a kind of evacuation areas, you are going to die,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor informed CNN.

Officers say Malinowski was rescued however was again on his boat hours later, report says

An up to date TikTok video confirmed native police making an attempt to persuade Malinowski to go away.

Throughout a press convention on Wednesday, Mayor Castor stated that officers rescued him and transported him to a shelter, in line with WFLA.

Nonetheless, information reporters situated him at his boat hours later.

“Dan is just not leaving the boat for the hurricane. He’s staying on that boat. There’s been many makes an attempt to get him off this boat. Folks have provided homes, resort rooms, flats, he won’t go away,” Tampa Terrence defined in a video.

Malinowski is garnering hundreds of thousands of views on-line

Malinowski is standing at greater than 550,000 followers on TikTok as of the time of publication. His newest video has almost 6 million views.

Tampa Terrence created a GoFundMe on his behalf titled “Assist Lieutenant Dan’s Seafaring Desires.” It has at present raised greater than $37,000.

“His present vessel has seen higher days, and we wish to shock him with a brand new boat to proceed his seafaring adventures,” the fundraiser stated. “Let’s come collectively and present our help for this modern-day pirate by serving to him get a brand new ship to sail the seas!”

