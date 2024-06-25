Who is Karen Read? Everything to know about the Boston murder trial

For the previous two years, the dying of Boston police Officer John O’Keefe, the following discovery of his physique exterior of a Canton house on Jan. 29, 2022, and the investigation and trial that adopted have captured public consideration.

And on the middle of that has been Karen Learn, the lady who was courting O’Keefe on the time of his dying and who was arrested days afterward on costs of manslaughter, motorcar murder and leaving the scene of a lethal crash.

Two narratives have emerged for the reason that arrest. The state alleges that Learn killed O’Keefe by backing into him with a automobile and leaving him to die. Learn’s protection staff argues that the police and different events have colluded to border Learn for O’Keefe’s homicide.

This is what to know and Karen Learn.

Who’s Karen Learn?

Learn is from Mansfield, Massachusetts. The 44-year-old was an adjunct professor at Bentley School, instructing finance, however was fired from her job after she was arrested.

Learn and O’Keefe have been courting for 2 years, based on Courtroom TV. Within the trial, the connection has been painted as tumultuous, with arguments about “what Learn fed O’Keefe’s two adopted kids, and that he witnessed a 2021 struggle the couple had in Cape Cod over how O’Keefe handled her,” based on the Related Press. A witness additionally testified that Learn grew to become offended after she thought O’Keefe had kissed one other lady throughout a trip to Aruba.

Prosecutors say Learn and O’Keefe had been ingesting at a Canton bar with buddies and acquaintances earlier than they obtained into an argument. They are saying she hit him along with her SUV exterior the house of Brian Albert, who was internet hosting an after-party, shortly earlier than 12:30 a.m.

However Learn’s attorneys say Learn dropped O’Keefe off at Albert’s house, and that O’Keefe was fatally overwhelmed inside earlier than his physique was planted on the entrance garden. They are saying she was then framed for his dying.

On Feb. 1, 2022, Learn was arrested; she was freed on bail the subsequent day.

Why did the Karen Learn trial go viral?

The intrigue and scandal the case has generated will get the eye of the net world, as true crime YouTubers, TikTokers and web sleuths start following the Learn case.

Aidan Kearney, the Holden blogger generally known as Turtleboy, coated the case extensively, and was a part of drawing consideration to the trial. Kearney is dealing with a number of counts of witness intimidation tied to allegations he harassed witnesses in Learn’s case. He has accused a few of the witnesses who testified – together with Brian Albert, the Boston officer who owned the house – of being true culprits within the case. Kearney has publicly posted his makes an attempt to contact a few of the witnesses, spoke of a lot of them utilizing crude language and introduced followers to “protests” exterior their houses.

In Could, Kearney was barred from protecting a few of the testimony in particular person, with the decide ruling his presence may have a “chilling” impact.

The trial started on April 21, with witness testimony starting on April 29.

Who’s Michael Proctor?

One other particular person to know within the case is Michael Proctor.

The protection staff has centered scrutiny on Proctor, a state police trooper who led the investigation of O’Keefe’s dying, accusing him of planting proof on the crime scene.

In the course of the trial, Proctor was requested to learn textual content communications he had with others relating to Learn. These communications revealed what the protection stated is a bias in opposition to Learn within the midst of the investigation. Proctor was additionally revealed to have made crude jokes, together with about trying to find nude photos of the defendant when going via her cellphone.

It has even reached as much as the governor’s workplace, with Maura Healey denouncing the disparaging texts made by Proctor after they have been revealed throughout courtroom proceedings.

What has public response been to the trial?

Some Massachusetts residents have taken to the streets and protest the trial, calling for Learn to be freed and advocating for her innocence.

