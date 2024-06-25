Who is Karen Read? Everything to know about the Boston murder trial

For the previous two years, the dying of Boston police Officer John O’Keefe, the following discovery of his physique exterior of a Canton house on Jan. 29, 2022, and the investigation and trial that adopted have captured public consideration.

And on the middle of that has been Karen Learn, the lady who was courting O’Keefe on the time of his dying and who was arrested days afterward on costs of manslaughter, motorcar murder and leaving the scene of a lethal crash.

Two narratives have emerged for the reason that arrest. The state alleges that Learn killed O’Keefe by backing into him with a automobile and leaving him to die. Learn’s protection staff argues that the police and different events have colluded to border Learn for O’Keefe’s homicide.

This is what to know and Karen Learn.

Who’s Karen Learn?

Karen Read listens to her lawyer Alan Jackson question Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor during her trial on murder charges in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

Learn is from Mansfield, Massachusetts. The 44-year-old was an adjunct professor at Bentley School, instructing finance, however was fired from her job after she was arrested.

Learn and O’Keefe have been courting for 2 years, based on Courtroom TV. Within the trial, the connection has been painted as tumultuous, with arguments about “what Learn fed O’Keefe’s two adopted kids, and that he witnessed a 2021 struggle the couple had in Cape Cod over how O’Keefe handled her,” based on the Related Press. A witness additionally testified that Learn grew to become offended after she thought O’Keefe had kissed one other lady throughout a trip to Aruba.

