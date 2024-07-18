Who is Kai Trump, the granddaughter of Donald Trump speaking at RNC?

Donald Trump’s youngsters are among the many former president’s greatest advocates and supporters.

On Wednesday night time on the 2024 Republican Nationwide Conference in Milwaukee it was the subsequent era’s flip.

Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Madison Trump, had the honors of vouching for him in an enormous second for {the teenager} throughout Day 3 of the RNC in Milwaukee.

Her message to the American public? To share “the aspect of my grandpa that folks do not usually see.”

It was Kai’s first time in a serious political setting and her speech left Donald Trump smiling all through it.

Donald Trump Jr. launched his daughter to the viewers after telling the gang inside Fiserv Discussion board that Kai approached him earlier within the week saying that she needed to talk on the conference.

Who’s Kai Trump? This is extra on Donald Trump’s granddaughter.

Kai Madison Trump is the oldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump (previously Pergolizzi) and the eldest of 10 grandchildren to Donald Trump.

Kai has 4 siblings, Donald John III, Tristan Milos, Spencer Frederick and Chloe Sophia. Kai is called after her great-grandfather on her mother’s aspect.

Kai Trump largely stays away from politics on her social media. As a substitute, golf is her focus on-line.

However that will change after Wednesday night time.

And in June she confirmed her assist for her grandfather politically when she attended and posted about her look at a Turning Level USA occasion in Detroit with Donald Trump and her dad.

Who’s Kai Trump’s mother?

Kai Trump’s mother is Vanessa Kay Trump.

Vanessa, 46, is a former mannequin. She beaming with pleasure inside Fiserv Discussion board as she sat together with her different youngsters she shares with Donald Trump Jr.

Vanessa and Trump Jr. divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

How previous is Kai Trump?

Kai Trump is 17 years previous.

Kai Trump’s speech on the 2024 RNC

Kai took the stage round 9:10 p.m. Central time and mentioned her relationship together with her “regular grandpa.”

Kai famous how she views Trump, 78, like every other grandpa.

“To me he’s only a regular grandpa,” she mentioned. “He offers us sweet and soda when our dad and mom aren’t trying. He at all times needs to understand how we’re doing in class. After I made the excessive honor roll he printed it out to point out his buddies how proud he was of me.”

Later within the speech, she informed him, “Grandpa you might be such an inspiration and I like you.”

She ended with Trump’s go-to slogan.

“He really needs the perfect for this nation and he’ll battle each single day to make America nice once more,” Kai mentioned to cheers.

After her 3-minute, 30-second speech, Kai gave her father a hug as he took the stage for his flip. Kai then took a seat together with her household within the stands.

Kai Trump and Donald Trump share love of golf

Like her grandfather, Kai is an avid golfer. Her Instagram account is stuffed with movies and photographs of her {golfing}. Donald Trump is in a number of of the photographs.

Earlier this 12 months, two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and three-time reigning World Lengthy Drive Champion Kyle Berkshire joined her and Donald Trump for a spherical.

DeChambeau complimented her swing, calling it “pure.”

In March she received the women membership championship on the Trump Worldwide Golf Membership in West Palm Seaside, Florida.

“Very happy with my recreation and the place it’s heading however there’s at all times room for enchancment. I wish to thank my dad and mom, household and the superb staff at Trump Golf,” she wrote on Instagram, whereas posing with Donald Trump and a trophy.

Kai introduced up their shared ardour for golf throughout her speech Wednesday night time.

“He calls me throughout the center of the varsity day to ask how my golf recreation goes and tells me all about his,” Kai mentioned. “However then I’ve to remind him I’m in class and I’ve to name him again later.”

They usually play collectively.

She joked that if they don’t seem to be on the identical staff Donald Trump “tries to get in my head.”

“He’s at all times stunned that I don’t let him get to me,” Kai mentioned. “However I’ve to remind him I’m a Trump, too.”

That remark obtained a smile out of Trump, who was in attendance for a 3rd straight night time on the RNC.

Donald Trump was recognized for hitting the hyperlinks usually at his personal golf equipment throughout his first presidency from 2016-20.

Kai Trump addresses Donald Trump’s court docket circumstances

Donald Trump has spent a variety of time in courtrooms over the past 12 months after being charged in 4 circumstances. Kai referenced that in her speech.

“Even when he is going by way of all these court docket circumstances he at all times asks me how I am doing,” she mentioned. “He at all times encourages me to push myself to be essentially the most profitable individual I might be. Clearly, he units the bar fairly excessive, however who is aware of perhaps someday I am going to catch him.”

Donald Trump was convicted by a Manhattan, New York, jury of 34 felony counts in Could for falsifying enterprise information tied to a hush cash fee earlier than the 2016 presidential election. He’s the primary former president to beconvicted of felony crimes. Trump can be dealing with prices in Georgia associated to election interference and federal election interference associated to attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump’s categorised paperwork case, in the meantime, was dismissed on Monday, a victory for the previous president.

Kai Trump speech: Donald Trump’s granddaughter says she was heartbroken concerning the tried assassination

Kai posted on her Instagram account the long-lasting picture of Donald Trump elevating his fists after he was wounded in an tried assassination final week in Butler, Pennsylvania.

She wrote in her caption: “We love you Grandpa. By no means cease combating!”

On the RNC, Kai addressed the assassination try.

“On Saturday I used to be shocked once I heard he was shot,” Kai mentioned. “It was heartbreaking that somebody would do this to a different individual.”

Kai added: “Lots of people put my grandpa by way of hell and he is nonetheless standing.”

Kai Trump on the RNC

Kai posed together with her mother and pop on the RNC inside Fiserv Discussion board on Wednesday forward of the speeches. She posted a photograph on her Instagram story with Donald Trump Jr. on the stage practising forward of her huge night time.

RNC audio system tonight

Kai Trump’s father, Donald Trump Jr., took the stage after Kai for one of many last speeches of the night time.

Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle spoke earlier Wednesday.

Kai’s uncle, Eric, will converse on Thursday.

SPEAKERS TONIGHT:When is JD Vance talking on the RNC?

When will Trump converse on the RNC?

The Republican nominee will shut the conference when he offers his acceptance speech on Thursday night time.