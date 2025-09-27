He enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2025 – but who is JJ Spaun’s wife? Meet Melody Means, the woman who helps JJ keep it all in balance.

JJ Spaun’s wife is Melody Spaun (née Means), and she has been a central part of the 2025 US Open champion’s journey – both on and off the course.

The couple first met in 2015 through mutual friends, but Spaun reveals his status as a professional golfer did little to impress Melody:

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m a pro golfer’, because I thought I was cool,” he admits. “But she’s like, ‘I don’t even know. What does that mean? Like, does that mean you’re like rich or something?’ I was like, ‘No’. And she’s like, ‘I don’t really care.’ And I was like, ‘All right.’

“We went like mini golfing or something and she’s like, ‘This is lame.’”

Melody began supporting Spaun at tournaments, starting with the 2015 Northern Trust Open.

“She was kind of intimidated by everything,” reveals Spaun. “And I’m like, ‘This is the life you’re going to live, get used to it.’ But she does good now.”

The pair married in July 2019, celebrating with a beachfront wedding surrounded by family and close friends. Since then, they’ve built a life together that balances the demands of the PGA Tour with raising a young family. They now live in Scottsdale, Arizona, and have two daughters: Emerson Lili, born in 2020, and Violet Windsor, born in 2023.

Like many golf spouses, Melody has had to adapt to the unique pressures of life on tour. Early on, she admitted that the travel and intensity of tournaments felt overwhelming, but over time she’s embraced the lifestyle and carved out a grounding role in her husband’s career.

One of her most notable contributions is what they call the “five-hour rule.” After their first daughter was born, Melody encouraged Spaun to limit his practice sessions to five hours so that he could spend more time at home. It’s a small adjustment, but Spaun has credited it with helping him find a healthier balance between golf and family, ensuring he doesn’t lose himself in endless hours of preparation.

“Five hours – like, okay, you get five hours,” says Spaun. “You gotta be back by this time. Because sometimes I can get stuck out here for a long time.

“I don’t mess around and fraternize or socialize with everyone. Kind of just do my thing. Get it in there.”

Spaun added that the plan isn’t set in stone.

“She said, ‘Well, yeah, if you start missing some cuts, we can adjust; we can add a couple hours there.’” “These are the conversations I have. I’m not even joking. I mean, this is how our marriage doesn’t get too sideways. Happy wife, happy life.”

Melody and the children have become a visible presence at some of Spaun’s biggest moments on tour, from his maiden PGA Tour win at the 2022 Valero Texas Open to his stunning triumph at the 2025 US Open. Those family celebrations have added an emotional layer to his victories, while the importance of family has offered balance against what can be the all-consuming pressure of elite golf.

“When I go back home after the round, my kids are there, and it’s such a big distraction where I’m not having to dwell on anything or think too much, which is a good thing,” he says. “It’s nice to be able to have the kids around and be a dad. That kind of keeps your mind off golf and kind of gets me in a calm, cool, collective mindset.”