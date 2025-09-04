Who Is Jenna Ortega Dating? Inside Her Rumoured Links With Devin Booker And Much Older Johnny Depp?

Jenna Ortega is once again in the spotlight with the buzz around Wednesday Season 2’s part 2 release. While fans can’t stop talking about the show’s success, many are thrilled to see how far Jenna has come. The 22-year-old actress, who has been working in Hollywood since childhood, won hearts right from her beginning with Disney Channel.

Jenna has proven herself as one of Gen Z’s biggest talents. Yet, while her career has been on full display, her personal life has largely remained off-limits. The actress has herself admitted that she intends to keep her personal relationships private, which leaves fans curious. However, amid her silence, there are different speculations about her relationship that made headlines at one time or the other.

Jenna Ortega was linked to her co-stars as a teenager

Jenna Ortega has found herself being a part of the online speculation since 2017. It all began after she appeared in Jacob Sartorius’ music video, Chapstick. The video showed her and Jacob acting like a couple where they eat ice cream, play carnival games, and walk through New York City. Naturally, fans assumed the chemistry on screen reflected real-life romance. However, both Jenna and Jacob were quick to shut down the talk, clarifying they were nothing more than good friends.

Just a year later, Jenna was again tagged along with Disney Channel’s then star, Asher Angel. The rumours began when they attended the Venom movie premiere together in 2018, followed by multiple public appearances. Their matching couples’ costumes at Just Jared’s Annual Halloween Party added even more fuel to the fire. Fans couldn’t help but speculate about a possible one when Asher shared a sweet video captioned “this one” with a red heart on his Instagram Stories. Still, the pair never confirmed anything. Meanwhile, in 2023, the actress hinted during a podcast that she once had a relationship that ended due to her busy schedule, leading fans to believe it was Asher.

Jenna Ortega’s pictures with Devin Booker led to new rumours in 2023

After the Asher Angel speculation, Jenna Ortega’s name was suddenly linked to NBA player Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner’s on-and-off boyfriend in 2023. The rumours surfaced when the two had been spotted on a dinner date. However, the biggest twist in the story was that the images turned out to be photoshopped. Fans quickly pointed out the edits, and the rumour was debunked as fake. Still, the story spread across social media for weeks.

Did Jenna Ortega ever date 40-year-old Johnny Depp?

Possibly, the biggest and wildest rumour related to Jenna Ortega’s personal life came around 2024 when celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi claimed she was romantically involved with actor Johnny Depp, who is nearly 40 years her senior. Given the popularity of both the actors, the story gained traction online, especially with fans speculating if Johnny might be joining Ortega in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice sequel. However, Johnny’s team quickly debunked the rumours. Later, during a BuzzFeed interview, Jenna set the record straight, calling the rumour ‘insane.’ Sharing her thoughts on the rumour, she said:

“Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp, and I wanted everybody to leave us alone. It is so insane to me. Like, I never spoke on that. I never said anything like that. Articles really do just make up their own quotes, but I thought that that was pretty hilarious.”

In reality, Jenna Ortega has never publicly confirmed any relationship. She has repeatedly said her personal life is hers alone, making her one of the few young stars in showbiz who has managed to keep fans hooked with her work without compromising on her privacy.

