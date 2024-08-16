Who Is Jana Duggar’s Husband Stephen Wissmann? What to Know

Jana Duggar is formally married to Stephen Wissmann — and their households have already got a detailed connection.

In Contact was first to report in August 2024 that Jana and Stephen had utilized for a wedding license after retaining their courtship quiet. Hours after information of the wedding license broke, the 2 revealed they’d tied the knot in an intimate Arkansas marriage ceremony. Whereas they’ve by no means publicly commented on their relationship, the pair have been noticed collectively way back to 2020.

Jana and Stephen first sparked engagement rumors in July 2024 after posting a sequence of photographs on Instagram. Within the snaps, it appeared that Jana had a hoop on her left hand. Social media commenters began posing questions on a attainable engagement.

As an alternative of answering questions on her relationship standing, Jana made gentle of the scenario with a YouTube video that toured her “tiny home.” Whereas going via the gadgets in her residence, the Counting On alum made a joke about having a “boyfriend” who gifted her a stuffed gorilla named Alfred. Jana was fast to make clear that she was “simply kidding” and the toy was really gifted by her brother James Duggar.

1. He Comes From a Large Household

Jana comes from a household of 19 youngsters (her dad and mom, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, even have 33 grandchildren), and her soon-to-be husband has a whole lot of siblings, as nicely. Stephen is certainly one of 13 and had the same upbringing to Jana — minus the fact exhibits.

2. He’s Already Related to the Duggars

Stephen’s sister Hannah Wissmann is married to Jana’s brother Jeremiah Duggar. He was even an usher at Hannah and Jeremiah’s March 2022 marriage ceremony.

3. He Has ‘Many Skills’ — In keeping with His Household

Stephen is known as “man of many abilities,” in accordance with the Wissmann’s household web site. Apart from being the assistant supervisor of Wissmann Enterprises, Inc., Stephen is a pilot, makes small furnishings and loves figuring out.

“He’s gifted in initiating conversations that encourage and problem, and he has a coronary heart for ministry,” his bio additionally reads.

4. He Performs A number of Devices

Apart from directing a few of his household’s music preparations (the Wissmanns are a musical group), Stephen performs the mandolin and guitar, plus sings lead and bass.

5. He’s Very Concerned within the Church

Stephen is a member of the East Fairview Mennonite Church in Milford, Nebraska. Throughout the congregation, he’s a pastor and bible research chief.