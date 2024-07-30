Who is Ilona Maher, the U.S. Olympic women’s rugby star?

U.S. ladies’s rugby star Ilona Maher has taken the 2024 Paris Olympics by storm along with her dynamic performances on and off the sphere. A TikTok favourite, she’s made her mark on social media with behind-the-scenes movies on the Summer season Video games.

Her widespread Paris movies have lined:

Maher beforehand garnered consideration on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, along with her movies on:

Other than her social media fanfare, Maher has an achieved athletic pedigree and profession:

Father performed rugby at Saint Michael’s School

Started enjoying rugby at 17

Performed rugby at Quinnipiac School for 3 years

Awarded the MA Sorensen Award for Nationwide Participant of the Yr in 2017

Olympics: 2020 Tokyo Olympics – sixth (Group – Ladies)

World Championships: 2022 – 4th (Group – Ladies); 2018 – 4th (Group – Ladies)

