The identities of the performers on the Opening Ceremonies have been a intently guarded secret main as much as Friday’s spectacle alongside the Seine, however the French newspaper Le Parisien revealed a couple of of the acts booked by the ceremony’s musical director Victor Le Masne. One of many loudest is Gojira, a preferred French heavy metallic band that has achieved international success whereas touring with the likes of Metallica and Slipknot. Based on Forbes, Gojira would be the first metallic band to carry out on the Opening Ceremonies.

Shaped by brothers Joe and Mario Duplantier within the southwestern French commune of Ondres in 1996 below the identify Godzilla, the group modified its identify to Gojira, the Japanese identify for the fictional monster that debuted on the massive display 70 years in the past, in 2001 resulting from copyright concert events. Gojira launched its first album, “Terra Incognita,” the identical 12 months.

Gojira has since obtained three Grammy Award nominations. In 2017, Rolling Stone journal named the band’s 2005 album “From Mars to Sirius” the 97th best metallic album of all time. Two of the songs on the album featured “themes of marine-mammal preservation.”

“A direct hit of their native France, the band quickly turned spokespeople for environmental causes and Joe turned the nation’s first bona fide guitar hero in many years,” Rolling Stone reported.