Who is eligible for the AT&T settlement? Here’s how to file claim – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

AT&T will pay consumers in a class action settlement after data breaches last year.

Information on the lawsuit was revealed in August, with the telecommunications giant agreeing to pay a total of $177 million to affected users — as long as you file before the November deadline.

Here’s everything to know about the settlement:

Is there a class action lawsuit against AT&T?

Yes, there is a class action lawsuit involving AT&T.

The company was accused of two separate data breach incidents in 2024 that led to the lawsuit. First, on March 30, 2024, some customers’ data — including addresses, social security numbers, birthdates, passcodes, billing numbers and phone numbers — were released on the dark web, the Kroll Settlement Administration said.

Limited data was then illegally downloaded on July 12, 2024, which included customers and other users associated with accounts and numbers they interacted with.

The class action lawsuit covers both incidents.

Who is eligible for AT&T settlement?

Customers affected by both data breaches are eligible to file a claim in the settlement.

You can find out if you’re eligible by checking this website for customers who were involved. Click “submit claim” and you will be prompted to include a class member ID, email address, AT&T account number or full name. That will reveal your eligibility, and you will then be required to provide additional documentation to submit a claim.

If you did not receive a confirmation code and notice ID, you can contact the Kroll Settlement Administration at 833-890-4930 for more information.

If your information was leaked as part of a data breach, here are a few easy ways to protect your sensitive details.

How do I file a claim with AT&T settlement?

You can file a claim in the AT&T settlement on this website.

Click “submit claim” and you will be prompted to include a class member ID, email address, AT&T account number or full name. You will then be required to provide additional documentation to submit a claim.

When is the deadline to file a claim in the AT&T settlement?

You have two more months to file a claim — the deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025.

The claim can also be filed online, or be mailed and received or postmarked by the deadline date.

What payout amount could you get from the AT&T settlement?

You can receive up to $7,500 if you were affected by both incidents.

Those impacted by the March 2024 incident can claim up to $5,000 by providing materials for the documented loss cash payment option. The July 2024 breach could net you up to $2,500.

Here’s a full breakdown of the cash payout (according to the website):