Who is Dana White? Trump friend, UFC Pres. amps up RNC. What he said.

Final Combating Championship president and CEO Dana White, spoke proper earlier than former President Donald Trump on the Republican Nationwide Conference Thursday evening, revving up the gang.

“I am within the robust man enterprise, and this man is the hardest most resilient human being I’ve ever met in my life,” White mentioned.

A Connecticut native White is the top of the UFC, a premier blended martial arts promotion firm, has been a longtime supporter of Trump for over twenty years, endorsing the Republican nominee in two earlier presidential races, 2016 and 2020.

White started his speech acknowledging his 25-year friendship with Trump.

“That is the President Trump that I do know, a person who really cares about individuals,” he mentioned, after studying an excerpt of a textual content from Trump, the place he expressed concern for White lacking a part of his household trip to talk on the RNC. “The mainstream media likes to push the narrative that he would not care about anybody however himself. Completely no, that is not the reality as a result of I have been buddies with this man for 25 years.”

How do Trump and Dana White know one another?

Trump and White’s public friendship dates again to 2001. At the moment, the general public picture of the UFC had been tainted by a campaign led by the late John McCain, who referred to as blended martial arts “human cockfighting.”

The struggle promotion was having bother buying venues for its occasions, White mentioned in a 2022 podcast interview. It was then that Trump referred to as the UFC and supplied the casino-hotel Trump Taj Mahal, now referred to as the Onerous Rock Resort & On line casino Atlantic Metropolis, as a venue.

The UFC’s largest occasions that yr, UFC 31 and 32, had been held on the then-known Trump Taj Mahal. White mentioned he credit his a lot of his success after that time to Trump.

Trump has since appeared at a number of UFC occasions.

What did Dana White say about Trump through the RNC 2024?

White mentioned that Trump needs what’s greatest for the American individuals and is combating to save lots of the American Dream.

“I do know President Trump is actually placing his life on the road for one thing larger than himself,” White mentioned, referencing the assassination try final weekend.

“Everyone knows he would not want this. This man’s bought an excellent life, he has a gorgeous household and he has achieved all the pieces that you possibly can presumably obtain in life,” White mentioned. “He is prepared to danger all of it as a result of he loves this nation … he is working for president to save lots of our American dream.”

White referred to as America the “final actual land of alternative” each for individuals who had been born right here and who moved right here. However, mentioned that dream is underneath risk from authorities pink tape, crime, and the wrestle to pay payments.

“I do know that President Trump is combating to save lots of the American Dream, and that is what’s at stake on this election. We’re selecting who we wish to lead us on this struggle. I do know President Trump is a confirmed chief, a fearless chief, and this nation was in a a lot better place when he was within the Oval Workplace,” White mentioned.

Is Dana White a billionaire?

White will not be a billionaire, though he’s supposedly midway there.

White has an estimated web value of $500 million. He additionally earns a $20 million yearly wage.

White ended his speech by introducing Trump because the soon-to-be 47 president of the USA.

Easy methods to watch and stream 2024 RNC

The RNC will livestream occasions throughout a number of on-line platforms.

USA TODAY will present livestream protection on YouTube tonight.

Rin Velasco is a trending reporter. She may be reached at [email protected].