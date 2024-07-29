Who is Cheryl Reeve? Meet women's USA Basketball coach at 2024 Paris Olympics

Who is Cheryl Reeve? Meet women’s USA Basketball coach at 2024 Paris Olympics

by

Few groups from any nation in any Olympic sport which have exhibited the sort of dominance that the US has in ladies’s basketball for a technology.

The American ladies have gained the gold medal in 9 of the previous 10 Summer season Olympics, together with every of the previous seven. It’s not simply that they’ve gained — they’ve performed so with relative ease. In these seven gold-medal video games, a stretch going from 1996-2020, the U.S. has by no means gained by fewer than 11 factors in what ought to theoretically be its hardest, best matchup of the complete event. On their method to a gold medal on the 2020 Summer season Olympics in Tokyo three years in the past, the People gained their six video games by a mixed 96 factors, a median of 16 factors per contest.

Leave a Comment