Who is Cheryl Reeve? Meet women’s USA Basketball coach at 2024 Paris Olympics

Few groups from any nation in any Olympic sport which have exhibited the sort of dominance that the US has in ladies’s basketball for a technology.

The American ladies have gained the gold medal in 9 of the previous 10 Summer season Olympics, together with every of the previous seven. It’s not simply that they’ve gained — they’ve performed so with relative ease. In these seven gold-medal video games, a stretch going from 1996-2020, the U.S. has by no means gained by fewer than 11 factors in what ought to theoretically be its hardest, best matchup of the complete event. On their method to a gold medal on the 2020 Summer season Olympics in Tokyo three years in the past, the People gained their six video games by a mixed 96 factors, a median of 16 factors per contest.

Heading into the 2024 Paris Olympics, that aura of superiority hasn’t waned.

With a star-studded roster headlined by A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, each two-time WNBA MVPs, the U.S. enters the famed worldwide competitors as a heavy favourite to earn its eighth consecutive gold medal.

Who can be main the People in that quest? Right here’s what it’s essential know in regards to the U.S. ladies’s basketball coach, the workforce she’ll oversee and the historical past of the place:

Who’s teaching ladies’s USA Basketball within the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The U.S. ladies’s basketball workforce on the 2024 Summer season Olympics in Paris can be led by head coach Cheryl Reeve, the pinnacle coach and president of basketball operations for the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx.

Since taking up because the franchise’s head coach in 2010, Reeve has led the Lynx to 4 WNBA championships and two extra WNBA Finals appearances. Reeve is tied for essentially the most titles by a coach in WNBA historical past, sharing the excellence with Van Chancellor, who gained 4 consecutive championships from 1997-2000 with the since-dissolved Houston Comets. In Reeve’s earlier 14 seasons as head coach, Minnesota has missed the WNBA playoffs simply twice. She gained two different championships as an assistant coach for the Detroit Shock in 2006 and 2008.

She is a three-time WNBA coach of the 12 months and gained the league’s government of the 12 months award in 2019.

Along with her WNBA achievements, Reeve has vital expertise on the worldwide stage.

She has labored with USA Basketball in some type since 2013. She was an assistant coach for every of the previous two Olympics, teaching below Geno Auriemma in 2016 and Daybreak Staley in 2020. The U.S. basketball groups for which she has both been a head coach or an assistant coach have gone a mixed 75-4.

Since assuming the reins because the U.S. head coach following the Tokyo Video games in 2021, she has helped the People proceed to roll by means of worldwide competitors.

The U.S. went 8-0 in the course of the 2022 FIBA World Cup and by no means gained a sport by fewer than 15 factors. It gained the quarterfinal, semifinal and championship video games by a mixed 95 factors, with its 83-61 victory in opposition to China setting the file for the most important margin of victory within the gold-medal sport within the occasion’s historical past. The People since went on to go 3-0 within the 2024 FIBA Ladies’s Olympic Qualifying Match.

Now, with the Olympics on the horizon, Reeve and her workforce will look to proceed that dominance in Paris.

“I really feel actually excited,” Reeve mentioned in Could to Minneapolis TV station KARE. “It is nonetheless sort of surreal — stuff nonetheless going to be sort of pinching myself. Is that this actually occurring? We perceive that there is a previous — a storied previous, a dynasty previous — to USA Basketball. However we weren’t all on these journeys collectively. That is our journey.”

Duke head coach Kara Lawson, Texas A&M head coach Joni Taylor and longtime WNBA head coach Mike Thibault, now the overall supervisor of the Washington Mystics, will function Reeve’s assistant coaches for the Olympics.

USA Basketball ladies’s workforce roster 2024

With Wilson and Stewart main the best way, the U.S. ladies’s basketball roster for the 2024 Summer season Olympics in Paris options the largest names within the sport.

Every of the 12 gamers on the roster has made a minimum of two WNBA All-Star video games and is 26 years previous, giving the workforce a stage of expertise and serving to to supply some rationalization as to why burgeoning younger stars like Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark weren’t included for this Olympic cycle.

Right here’s the total U.S. ladies’s basketball roster for the Olympics:

Guard: Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

Guard: Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Guard: Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

Guard: Chelsea Grey, Las Vegas Aces

Guard: Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces

Guard: Jackie Younger, Las Vegas Aces

Guard/ahead: Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury

Ahead: Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Ahead: Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Solar

Ahead: Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Heart: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Heart: Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury

USA Basketball ladies’s coaches

Reeve would be the eleventh coach to guide the U.S. to the Olympics since ladies’s basketball was first performed as a medal sport in 1976.

If historical past affords any steering, this would be the 57-year-old Reeve’s solely time main her nation within the Olympics. Solely Auriemma has been the U.S. ladies’s basketball head coach in a number of Olympics, having performed so in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Since 1984, just one coach has did not win a gold medal.

Right here’s each head coach who has led the U.S. ladies’s basketball workforce within the Olympics:

Billie Jean Moore: 1976

Sue Gunter: 1980*

Pat Summitt: 1984

Kay Yow: 1988

Theresa Grentz: 1992

Tara VanDerveer: 1996

Nell Fortner: 2000

Van Chancellor: 2004

Anne Donovan: 2008

Geno Auriemma: 2012-16

Daybreak Staley: 2020

Cheryl Reeve: 2024

* The U.S. boycotted the 1980 Summer season Olympics in Moscow