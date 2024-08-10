Who is breakdancing for Team USA at 2024 Olympics in Paris? – NBC Connecticut

Breaking will formally make its debut on the 2024 Olympics with b-girls competing on Friday and b-boys hitting the ground on Saturday.

Sixteen b-boys and 16 b-girls will compete in two occasions (males’s and girls’s) held on the Place de la Concorde that was remodeled into an open air stadium for the Olympics.

So, who will likely be breaking for gold for Crew USA?

Crew USA is made up of 4 Olympians who will likely be competing for gold within the males’s and girls’s breaking occasions.

B-girls Sunny Choi and Logan Edra, and b-boys Jeffrey Louis and Victor Montalvo.

Rising up, Sunny Choi all the time dreamed of going to the Olympics for gymnastics. This 12 months, Choi is heading to the Paris Video games as considered one of Crew USA’s first-ever breakers with the assistance of her efficiency coach, Carl Paoli.

“I’m actually excited and simply completely happy to have the ability to do that and present the world what we love,” Choi mentioned at an Olympic press convention on Wednesday.

In 2022, Choi give up her six-figure job as director of world artistic operations at Estée Lauder in New York Metropolis to comply with her dancing desires. She then certified for Paris after successful gold on the Pan American Video games final November.

Montalvo, a Kissimmee, Florida native, mentioned he needs to convey an understanding of hip-hop and breakdancing to the world.

“I simply wish to guarantee that everybody understands what this dance is about and what hip-hop is about,” he mentioned. “It’s all about peace, unity and having enjoyable.”