Who is Bobby George? Cleveland TownHall restaurant owner charged

Who is Bobby George? Cleveland TownHall restaurant owner charged

by
  • Bobby George, 43, of Lakewood, close to Cleveland, was charged on Friday with tried homicide, 4 counts of kidnapping, two counts of strangulation and one depend every of rape and felony assault.
  • George owns TownHall, REBoL and Barley Home in Cleveland, in addition to TownHall and Mandrake Rooftop within the Quick North and REBoL in Dublin.
  • George is the founding father of Ethos Hospitality Group, a hospitality and advertising firm headquartered in Cleveland.

A profitable entrepreneur who owns no less than six eating places in Cleveland and Columbus (with plans for extra), is the founding father of his personal agency and is almost all shareholder in over 40 corporations is now dealing with expenses of rape and tried homicide.

So, who’s Bobby George? Here is what it’s worthwhile to know.

TownHall owner Bobby George poses for a portrait on the balcony of the Short North restaurant Mandrake, on Feb. 26, 2020. George was charged Aug. 9, 2024 in Cuyahoga County with attempted murder, kidnapping, rape and other felonies. (Dispatch file photo)

Bobby George charged with tried homicide, rape, kidnapping

Robert “Bobby” T. George, 43, of Lakewood, close to Cleveland, was charged on Friday with tried homicide, 4 counts of kidnapping, two counts of strangulation and one depend every of rape and felony assault in Cleveland Municipal Court docket, in line with courtroom information.

The information say that the offenses occurred between November 2023 and July of this yr, and have been reported to police Aug. 9.

Leave a Comment