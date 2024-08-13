Who is Bobby George? Cleveland TownHall restaurant owner charged

Bobby George, 43, of Lakewood, close to Cleveland, was charged on Friday with tried homicide, 4 counts of kidnapping, two counts of strangulation and one depend every of rape and felony assault.

A profitable entrepreneur who owns no less than six eating places in Cleveland and Columbus (with plans for extra), is the founding father of his personal agency and is almost all shareholder in over 40 corporations is now dealing with expenses of rape and tried homicide.

Robert “Bobby” T. George, 43, of Lakewood, close to Cleveland, was charged on Friday with tried homicide, 4 counts of kidnapping, two counts of strangulation and one depend every of rape and felony assault in Cleveland Municipal Court docket, in line with courtroom information.

The information say that the offenses occurred between November 2023 and July of this yr, and have been reported to police Aug. 9.

The Akron Beacon Journal, citing its companion Information 5 Cleveland, stories that George has turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Friday.

Citing the arrest warrant, Cleveland tv stations WOIO Channel 19 and WEWS Information 5 reported that George is accused of strangling a girl he pinned to the bottom and slamming her head on the bottom on Nov. 14, 2023. One other time, George is accused of utilizing a gun to pressure the girl out of a automobile, and holding it to her abdomen as he led her again inside. In one other incident, the girl alleges that George raped her when she got here out of the bathe.

Bobby George eating places embrace TownHall, REBoL in Cleveland and Columbus, with plans for extra

George owns TownHall, REBoL and Barley Home in Cleveland, in line with WEWS Information 5, in addition to TownHall and Mandrake Rooftop within the Quick North and REBoL in Dublin.

He additionally has plans to develop his restaurant empire.

In January, George and his architects unveiled particulars for a three-building restaurant and leisure complicated within the Flats East Financial institution neighborhood of Cleveland, in line with Cleveland Scene. The complicated would break floor this yr.

Bobby George is the founding father of Ethos Hospitality Group, has stakes in over 40 companies

George is the founding father of Ethos Hospitality Group, a hospitality and advertising firm headquartered in Cleveland, in line with Cleveland Enterprise Journal. In line with its LinkedIn web page, “Ethos Hospitality Manufacturers are independently owned companies with the idea {that a} tradition of affection is [what] makes us higher.”

He additionally owns majority stakes in additional than 40 companies, in line with his biography for the Small Enterprise Dealmakers Convention in Cleveland. George was a visitor speaker on the convention in June. He holds a level in finance and economics from Ohio College.

That very same bio claims George is the founder and CEO of Ethos Capital Companions, however that would not be verified. The web site for Ethos Capital says it was based in 2019 by Erik Brooks and Fadi Chehadé. Ethos Companions is a London agency established in 2017, in line with its web site.

Father Tony George named in HB 6, FirstEnergy controversy

Bobby George’s father, Tony George, was a part of the Home Invoice 6 controversy, performing as a go-between for FirstEnergy and former Ohio Home Speaker Larry Householder, who was convicted for his function within the bribery scandal.

In line with lawsuits, FirstEnergy pumped $61 million in bribes by way of darkish cash political teams to assist Householder achieve political energy and in flip move Home Invoice 6—a bailout invoice price $1.3 billion to FirstEnergy and its former subsidiary FirstEnergy Options.

In line with a 2023 Columbus Dispatch story, Tony George, a Cleveland-area businessman, organized for the FirstEnergy Corp. jet to fly Householder and his son off to Washington, D.C., for Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. The elder George additionally booked and paid the $1,557 lodge invoice for Householder’s keep in D.C., information present.

Tony George acted as a go-between for FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones and Householder within the fall of 2016, as Householder deliberate his political comeback within the Ohio Home of Representatives. George was marked as Particular person B within the deferred prosecution settlement signed by FirstEnergy in July 2021.

George household helps Republican candidates

The George household publicly helps Republican candidates for workplace, in line with a 2023 Dispatch article.

In November 2022, Republicans on the Ohio Supreme Court docket held a fundraiser at a George restaurant in Columbus. And in October 2022, Bobby George hosted a fundraiser in Cleveland for state Rep. Jay Edwards.

In August 2022, Tony George and his spouse co-sponsored a fundraiser for Lee Weingart, the Republican who ran unsuccessfully for Cuyahoga County government.

In April 2020, through the coronavirus pandemic, Tony George advocated for a full re-opening of Ohio companies, significantly eating places.