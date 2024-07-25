Who Is Ava Kris Tyson? MrBeast Co-Host Quits Over Grooming Allegations, Transphobic Attacks

Topline

Ava Kris Tyson, co-host to the extremely standard MrBeast YouTube channel, has determined to “completely step away” following unsubstantiated allegations of grooming minor followers and a collection of transphobic assaults which have hit the social media star since she introduced she was beginning hormone alternative remedy final yr.

Mr Beast and Ava Kris Tyson attend the Nickelodeon’s 2023 Child’s Alternative Awards on March 4, 2023. WireImage

Key Details

Tyson this week responded to allegations that she exchanged inappropriate messages with a fan when Tyson was 20 and the fan was 13—claims which have since been denied by the alleged sufferer, a now 20-year-old named Lava. Lava mentioned she and Tyson did run a Discord along with “edgy inappropriate jokes,” however mentioned “I used to be by no means exploited or taken benefit of.” Regardless of the allegations, Tyson posted that she “wish to apologize for any of my previous habits or feedback if it harm or offended anybody. It was not my intent.” In the identical put up, she introduced she would “completely step away from all issues MrBeast and social media to concentrate on my household and psychological well being.” Along with the grooming allegations, the transfer to step out of the highlight comes after an onslaught of transphobic assaults on Tyson, who has undergone hormone alternative remedy and adjusted her title from Kris Tyson to Ava Kris. Each MrBeast, whose actual title is Jimmy Donaldson, and Tyson’s ex-wife have publicly defended her and referred to as for an finish to the harassment.

Essential Quote

“To create a story that my behaviour prolonged past dangerous edgy jokes is disgusting and didn’t occur,” Tyson mentioned. “In previous years, I’ve discovered that my previous humour just isn’t acceptable. I can’t change who I used to be, however I can proceed to work on myself.”

Key Background

Tyson has appeared on Donaldson’s YouTube channel—the most-subscribed-to channel throughout your complete platform—because it was began in 2012. She’s been concerned in most of the prank and problem movies on the channel and was the primary host of the “Beast Racts” channel, which information the pair’s responses to viral movies on-line. In March of 2023, Tyson revealed she and her spouse had been separated for a yr and confirmed on Twitter that she had began hormone alternative remedy. She later mentioned she would go by she/her pronouns and up to date her title earlier this yr. Since 2012, the MrBeast channel has grown to be the most-subscribed channel on YouTube with greater than 300 million subscribers. Donaldson was named by Forbes because the highest-earning creator of 2023 and highest-paid YouTube star in 2022. He’s estimated to have earned $54 million final yr.

Additional Studying

