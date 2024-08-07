Who does USA men’s basketball play next? 2024 Olympic semifinals preview – NBC10 Philadelphia

The U.S. males’s basketball staff is 2 wins away from yet one more gold medal.

Workforce USA took one other step towards an Olympic five-peat with a blowout quarterfinal victory over Brazil on Tuesday on the 2024 Paris Video games.

Devin Booker (18 factors), Anthony Edwards (17) and Joel Embiid (14) led six People who scored in double figures as Workforce USA rolled to a 122-87 win at Bercy Enviornment.

The People, who improved to an ideal 4-0 in Paris, will subsequent must undergo arguably the world’s greatest basketball participant in an effort to attain the gold medal sport.

This is what to know for the semifinals of the Olympic males’s basketball event:

What groups are left within the Olympic males’s basketball event?

Becoming a member of Workforce USA within the semifinals are France, Germany and Serbia. Within the quarterfinals, France defeated Canada, Serbia beat Australia, and Germany defeated Greece.

Who does Workforce USA basketball play subsequent?

Workforce USA’s semifinal showdown might be a Paris rematch because the People will as soon as once more face three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and Serbia.

The USA kicked off Olympic play with a 110-84 rout of Serbia on July 28. However Jokic and Co. have responded with three straight wins, most not too long ago overcoming a 24-point deficit within the quarterfinals to beat reigning bronze medalist Australia in extra time and advance to the semis.

The opposite semifinal matchup might be between reigning silver medalist France and Germany. Franz Wagner and Germany are in search of the nation’s first-ever Olympic males’s basketball medal, whereas Victor Wembanyama and Co. are gunning for France’s first Olympic males’s basketball gold.

When does Workforce USA basketball play subsequent?

Workforce USA and Serbia will sq. off within the semifinals on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. ET. It should observe France-Germany, which is able to tip off at 11:30 a.m. ET.

How you can watch USA males’s basketball within the Olympic semifinals

USA-Serbia might be proven on USA Community and Peacock. This is the place you’ll be able to stream each semifinal showdowns: